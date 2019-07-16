Danish Bombshell Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Tiny Pink Bikini

Josephine Skriver has been spending a lot of time in the sun recently. Some of her latest Instagram updates have shown her enjoying the warmer temperatures.

On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret angel sat poolside wearing a sexy pink bikini. With a bandeau top and string bottoms, the swimwear showed plenty of skin. The model leaned back on one arm, looking up at the sky seeking out the sun, which was apparently lost behind the clouds. The pose showed off her taut abs and lean physique.

Skriver said in the photo’s caption that the weather was cloudy, but that did not matter to her fans, who enjoyed the view.

A few followers wanted to know the model’s secret to keeping her body in such good shape.

Apparently, it takes a lot of commitment. In an interview with Vogue magazine, the Danish model said that she has been active since she was young, adding that she grew up playing a lot of sports.

“I’ve always done activities and I used to run a lot; that gave me a great fashion body,” she said.

Skriver said that at one point, she wanted to add some shape to her body, so she asked some of her fellow Victoria’s Secret models for advice. She said that Jasmine Tookes was the one that got her into lifting weights, which she said changed her body quickly.

“I like to train and lift weights three to five days a week as I find it the best stress release or go for a boxing session,” she said.

The model said it is important for her to keep up a regular schedule, even when she is on the road.

“When I travel I always ask if I can stay in a hotel with a gym but if they don’t have one I just train in my room and do chair dips and do exercise with my body weight. I travel with my ankle cables and resistance bands so that I can do something.”

Skriver said she preferred working out in the morning because it gave her energy and made her days more productive. She added that was more prone to not work out if she put it off until later in the day.

No one could deny that her hard work and dedication have paid off.

