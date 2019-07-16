Kylie Jenner Flaunts Killer Bikini Body In New Photo With Stormi

Kylie Jenner has been on a roll on Instagram lately, mercilessly sharing one sexy pic after the other. On Tuesday, the star was at it once again as she took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot in which she showed off her killer bikini photo while holding baby Stormi in her hands.

In the photo, the 21-year-old billionaire is posing outside of a mansion as she rocks a colorful swimsuit that could be a two-piece bikini or a monokini. The top part crosses in the front while the high-rise bottoms sit above her bellybutton while coming up on the sides, sitting above her hips, accentuating her wide booty and strong thighs. As indicated by the tag she includes with her post, the swimsuit she is sporting is by Missoni.

Jenner is holding her 1-year-old baby daughter in her arms, who is partially covering Jenner’s swimsuit. The little girl is facing the back, pointing at something off-camera, but she appears to be wearing a colorful swimsuit and shorts that match that of her mother’s. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accessorized her look with a sophisticated wide-brimmed summer hat as she wears her dark tresses loose as it cascades all the way down to her derriere.

The post, which Jenner shared with her whopping 140 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 2.3 million Instagram likes and more than 9,000 comments within about an hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the socialite and businesswoman flocked to the comments section to compliment her look and share their admiration for the young billionaire.

“So pretty baby,” one fan raved, following the message with several heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful mom and daughter,” another user chimed in.

However, many others also used the comments section to criticize her, as has become customary. One such user accused Jenner of Photoshopping the photo to make her thighs and hips look wider.

“[Y]o leg is not that big,” the user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of laughing-crying emoji.

Loading...

Jenner recently shared a candid post in which she opens up about growing up in the spotlight and learning to deal with the anxiety that accompanies it all. As People pointed out, the young star shared a lengthy caption with a photo of herself on a beach at sunset.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength,” Jenner wrote. “Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal.”