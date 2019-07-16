‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 17: Brooke Lashes Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 17 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will get an earful when he tries to admonish his wife. However, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will turn the tables when she lashes out and gives him a piece of her mind, per Highlight Hollywood.

It appears as if Ridge has chosen to forget that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has a dark side. He seems to have forgotten that his son took advantage of an intoxicated and high Caroline Douglas (Linsey Godfrey) and slept with her. At the time, Ridge had been livid and had called his son a rapist.

Thomas was also the person who drugged Brooke to make her believe that she had slept with him. Thomas’ goal at the time was to break up Ridge and Brooke, and he nearly succeeded in his mission.

Even though he knows that his son has a questionable history, Ridge will jump to Thomas’ defense on Wednesday’s episode. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will confront Brooke about her treatment of his son. Ridge does not appreciate that his wife hates that Thomas is marrying Hope and will tell her so.

Brooke has made no secret of her feelings toward her stepson. She has repeatedly warned Hope against him, telling her that she does not trust Thomas nor his motives. She feels that Thomas should have given Hope space after her annulment. However, the designer preyed on her daughter at the most vulnerable time in her life and took advantage of her. Brooke feels that Hope should reunite with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) since she is still in love with him.

B&B fans will remember that Ridge begged Brooke to give his son a chance. He believes that Thomas genuinely loves Hope and that she may be happy with him. He also pointed out that Hope will finally be a mother. Now that Brooke has openly disrespected Thomas, Ridge feels the need to rein his wife in. However, he will be in for a surprise when Brooke answers back.

Brooke has had enough of keeping up appearances. For too long, she and Ridge have been at loggerheads about their children. This time around, she won’t keep quiet for the sake of peace and she will lash out at him. It seems as if both Ridge and Brooke will know where the other stands after their face-off.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.