Are Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Getting A New Show? They Tease ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff On Instagram

Lala Kent and her fiancé shared a suspicious post on Instagram.

Will Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, soon be seen on a new series?

As she filmed her fourth season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her soon-to-be-husband standing arm-in-arm at the offices of Evolution Media, which is the production company behind a number of reality shows, including Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and The Hills: New Beginnings.

According to a July 16 report from Reality Tea, Kent posted the photo earlier this week on Instagram with a caption in which she said that the couple who makes moves together will stay together. Around the same time, Emmett shared the same image on his page with the exact same caption. As for Evolution Media, the company was tagged in the photo and responded to the post with a fire and heart emoji.

As Reality Tea explained, Emmett has been refusing to appear on Vanderpump Rules for the past several seasons of the show but when it comes to his relationships with Kent’s co-stars, they have seemingly grown closer and closer in recent months. In fact, just last month, Emmett threw Jax Taylor a bachelor party in Miami and a short time later, he provided Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd with a private jet that took them from Los Angeles to Kentucky for Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding.

While a spinoff series has yet to be confirmed, Kent’s followers appeared to be completely on board with the idea and Emmett’s followers were supportive of the concept as well.

In February, Kent spoke to Us Weekly about her fiancé while attending Emily’s List pre-Oscars brunch at the Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California.

“Randall is the most incredible human in the world,” she gushed at the time. “Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?’ He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

As for her upcoming wedding, Kent said that she’s planning to wear three dresses during her April 18, 2020 ceremony, which will be taking place in Emmett’s hometown of Miami, Florida.

Kent and her co-stars with return to Bravo TV for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules later this year.