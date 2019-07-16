Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Remembers All The Reasons He Loves Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 17 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will take a trip down memory lane. His ex-wife, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), has just announced that she will be getting married again. Liam is not taking the news well and will try to cope as best as he can.

Hope decided to move forward her wedding date after Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) seemingly woke up from a nightmare about ghosts. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had actually tricked his son by placing a projector in his room while he slept. The “ghost sighting” had the desired effect because Hope insisted that they get married immediately.

The following day, Hope paid Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) a visit at the cliff house. She told them that she and Thomas would be getting married right away. She tried to justify her decision by telling them that she was concerned about Douglas. In fact, she will be defensive because she may feel that she is being attacked. However, Liam may also feel that Hope is making rash decisions because she knows that he and Steffy slept together. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam will be devastated when he hears the news.

Liam will reminisce and remember all the reasons that he loves Hope. Longtime B&B fans know that Liam and Hope share a rich history. Liam may recall their own wedding a year ago. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) had not yet moved back to L.A. and had made a special trip for her niece’s sake, while Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) had also returned for her sister’s wedding.

The two had written their own vows, promising to “have faith when they face adversity,” per She Knows Soaps. Liam may even think about the moment that Hope told him that she was pregnant. Both of them were so excited in anticipation of the arrival of their baby girl, Beth.

Liam won’t be in the mood for company as he remembers their relationship. Steffy may try to cheer him up with the girls. Although Liam loves Kelly (Zoe Pennington) and Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), he may need some time alone to process his feelings.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will man up on the wedding day and accompany Steffy to her brother’s big day. However, he will have a few choice words for Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.