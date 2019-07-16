‘Game Of Thrones’ Earns 32 Emmy Nominations For Final Season

Game of Thrones might be over but it’s still breaking records. Emmy nominations were released Tuesday morning and the HBO hit show earned 32 nods for its final season, according to Variety.

This is the most nominations for one season of a TV show ever, breaking NYPD Blue‘s 1994 record of 26.

Nominations include outstanding drama series, Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) for best lead actor in a drama series and Emilia Clark (Daenerys Targaryen) for best lead actress in a drama series. A number of cast were also nominated for best supporting actors/actresses in a drama series including Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark). Carice van Houten (Melisandre) was also nominated for best guest actress in a drama series.

This is the first Emmy nomination for Turner, Christie, Allen and van Houten.

Game of Thrones has been nominated for 161 Emmys and has won 38, including outstanding drama series in 2018, 2016 and 2015, a slew of writing and directing Emmys. Dinklage has won best supporting actor three times, in 2018, 2015 and 2011.

The nominations come after some onscreen gaffes including a Starbucks cup in one episode and a water bottle that made it into the show’s finale. And despite breaking records, Deadline reports the finale viewership number was 19.3 million, the show faced fan outrage over the show’s eighth season. Critics even put together a petition to reshoot the show’s last six episodes.

JUST IN: "Game of Thrones" scores record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations https://t.co/fkj4VZI0Nr pic.twitter.com/BiEZJNHZpf — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2019

Recently, Coster-Waldau who played Ser Jaime Lannister in all eight seasons spoke about the fan reaction to the final season at a GoT convention.

“Every season has been intense in terms of the attention and discussion, but it was extraordinarily intense for a final season,” he said. “And we have this WhatsApp group, the actors, and I saw some people getting a little upset because some of the stuff is vicious.”

“They really, like everyone on Game of Thrones, every single person and there are thousands, we worked our a**es off to make the best show we could for the ending.”

The 71 Primetime Emmy Awards will air on September 22. Other nominees include The Fabulous Mrs. Marvel with 2o nominations. And, This Is Us, Killing Eve, Succession and Pose each earned a handful of nods.

The Game of Thrones prequel is currently filming in Gaeta, Italy, according to Watchers on the Wall, which posted photos of Stark sigils and Viking-esque boats on location today.