Kylie Jenner Defends ‘Thick Thighs’ BFF After Bikini Body Launches Photoshop Allegations

Kylie Jenner has waded in to defend best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The 22-year-old model and influencer fell under fire after a photo of herself in a pale pink and bikini-like two-piece received backlash.

As The Daily Mail reports today, Stassie posing in a bathroom in her itsy-bitsy ensemble sparked anger from a fan accusing the blonde of digitally altering her photo.

“Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered,” they wrote.

It looks like Stassie can rely on her Keeping Up The Kardashians star friend. Kylie swooped in with a response that seemed somewhat angry.

“@inkerella_leave her thick thighs and phat p**** out of this!!!!!!” Kylie wrote.

Stassie herself also appeared to have some thoughts.

“@inkerella_uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if i DID take the rippling out,” she wrote.

Celebrities might mostly steer clear of interaction with their Instagram critics, but it looks like this case was bucking the trend. Comments were also left by model Sofia Richie and social media star Bryce Hall, although neither got themselves involved in the storm. Fan comments were not, however, all one-sided.

“I like how people are all for bein body positive but judging because of the natural lines and folds her body make y’all want plastic or natural make up your minds she looks amazing,” one fan told Stassie.

Stassie’s friendship with Kylie may stretch back close to a decade, but the bond between these two seems to have intensified of late. The blonde is currently vacationing with Jenner on an ultra-luxurious and high-profile Turks and Caicos getaway. Photos of the pair twinning in glitzy outfits and splashing around a pool with Kylie’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi filled Kylie’s Instagram over the weekend.

Stassie has been featuring on the makeup mogul’s social media regularly over the past few months – for many fans, the continued BFF display seems to be indicative of Kylie having replaced former best friend Jordyn Woods. The 21-year-old model seemingly lost her status as Kylie Jenner’s best friend following a February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. With Woods out of the picture, it looks like the world’s youngest billionaire had an opening – Stassie and Kylie now seem inseparable.

Stassie has undergone cosmetic breast surgery, per Harper’s Bazaar. While Stassie’s surgically-enhanced breasts didn’t seem to be the talking point for this fan, it would appear that Stassie’s body was still worth commenting on. Clearly though, this rising “it” girl now knows she can rely on Kylie for backup.