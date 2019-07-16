Ana Cheri Poses In Swimsuit That Barely Contains Her Assets

With summer in full swing, Ana Cheri seems to be all about beating the heat. On Tuesday, that meant slipping into a skimpy bathing suit.

In her latest update, the brunette beauty showed plenty of skin in a shimmery one-piece swimsuit that barely covered her up. The swimsuit was a golden shade, which blended well with Cheri’s tan skin, causing some fans do a double take. The swimsuit had a plunging neckline and Cheri’s chest was spilling out of the low cut ensemble. The piece also had a high cut leg, which enhanced Cheri’s curvy hips and toned thighs. The swimsuit tied at the waist, which emphasized the model’s trim midsection. Cheri wore her wavy hair down and donned a pair of sunglasses while she stood outside in the sun, waving a peace sign with her fingers.

In the photo’s caption, Cheri said that she was attempting to stay cool in the warmer temperatures. She might have been trying to stay cool, but there was no denying that the photo was hot.

The model’s 12.4 million followers were quick to let her know they enjoyed the summer shot.

“YOU ARE LITERALLY GOALS,” one follower wrote.

“This girl is on fire,” said another.

“Nice and natural hips,” wrote one fan.

“I love love love your hair like this,” one fan said.

“Lookin silky smooth,” quipped another.

Cheri spends time working on her figure. Yesterday, she uploaded a video that showed her doing a variety of leg and booty exercises. The exercises included squats, pulse squats, side steps, sitting and leaning glute abductions. Even though the model was sharing exercises, fans could not help but point out how fabulous her body looked in the videos.

While the Instagram sensation is known for posting sexy snaps on social media, she also tries to share plenty of exercise videos for anyone interested in getting or keeping their body in tip-top shape. She also has monthly boot camps at the Be More Athletics gym, where she works as a trainer.

Cheri said in a YouTube video that one thing that helps keep her inspired to keep going was her future self and her family. She also said that knowing she was helping others was another reason to keep doing what she does. She also said that she finds motivation in the comments that people leave on her posts as well as the transformation photos they send her.