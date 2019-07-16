WWE Spoilers: Daniel Bryan To Make A ‘Career-Altering Announcement’ Tonight On ‘SmackDown’

He's not going to retire again, is he?

On Sunday evening, Daniel Bryan and Rowan lost the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Extreme Rules, and they were captured by The New Day. Bryan, who has really elevated his career even more since becoming a heel, gave a scathing promo after the event which ripped the entire WWE tag team division. Now, the promotion is reporting that the former World Champion is set to make a “career-altering announcement” tonight on SmackDown Live.

After winning the WWE Championship, Bryan turned full heel and took on a persona that is more like who he truly is in real life. The thing about it is that he was able to use his own personality to actually become a major heel who speaks out against the fans.

The official website of WWE released the preview for this week’s SmackDown Live which details some pretty interesting happenings. WWE is really pushing hard after its last pay-per-view as they head toward SummerSlam in less than a month.

Daniel Bryan to make a career-altering announcement

After Extreme Rules, Bryan blamed the tag team division for failing in helping him live his dream of elevating. He said that he knew exactly what needed to be done to save the planet and that was to “aim higher” in his goals.

Shane McMahon to host a town hall meeting

Kevin Owens has publicly spoken out against Shane McMahon for the last couple of weeks, and the son of the boss is ready to address it. On Tuesday night, Shane-O Mac will hold a “Town Hall Meeting” to figure out exactly what is going on and allow superstars to air any of their grievances with him or WWE.

WWE

The Kabuki Warriors to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics

Loading...

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have held on tightly to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship since winning them at WrestleMania 35, but their biggest challenge awaits. On Tuesday evening, The Kabuki Warriors are going to step up and take their shot at capturing the titles.

Royce and Kay have done well at defending the belts, but they’ve never faced a team like Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Ember Moon and a mystery partner to face Rose & Deville

The women’s tag team division is growing stronger all the time, and on SmackDown Live, a new team will debut. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville know they are strong, but Ember Moon will step into the ring with them and a mystery partner of her choosing that could even things up.