Kendall Jenner Claps Back At Comments Made About Rumored Hookups

Kendall Jenner set the record straight on how many basketball players she has dated.

Kendall Jenner is sick of the speculation regarding her love life, reveals The Hollywood Life. The stunning model has been recently linked with several NBA stars. While the rumors are rampant, a seemingly frustrated Kendall wants to clear a few things up regarding her love life.

In a Twitter post, a fan shared a picture of NBA stars Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, Kyle Kuzma of the LA Lakers, D’Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Jordan Clarkson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The photo reads, “Starting 5 of NBA players Kendall Jenner dated.”

The 23-year-old refused to be mocked.

“2 out of 5 accurate, thanks,” Kendall snapped back.

Since this admission, fans have been trying to figure out which of the athletes have dated Kendall.

It appears the model and Ben Simmons have been dating on and off since May 2018, reports Seventeen Magazine. The pair was first spotted hanging out at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In June 2018, the couple was caught smooching at a gas station. After the summer was over, the relationship seemed to have fizzled out due to scheduling conflicts. Kendall was soon seen with Anwar Hadid, Bella and Gigi’s brother. Despite this brief fling, the model reportedly started dating her basketball beau again in November.

Philadelphia 76ers fans weren’t happy about this reunion, fearing the infamous “Kardashian Kurse.” According to NBA aficionados, if a Kardashian or Jenner is in attendance of a game, their boyfriend’s team will lose.

The model confirmed her relationship to Ellen DeGeneres in February 2019.

“Obviously you’re dating this guy, right?” Ellen asked, pointing to a photo of Ben. “I don’t know him but he seems sweet by that picture…How long have you been dating him?”

“For a bit now,” Kendall coyly replied.

This May, Kendall and Ben have seemingly called it off for good.

Loading...

Fans also believe Kendall has been with Blake Griffin. Radar Online reported the Detroit Piston began dating Kendall in early 2017, soon after his split with fiancée and mother of his children, Brynn Cameron. Blake’s relationship with Kendall turned sour in February 2018, when Brynn filed a child support lawsuit against her former fiance.

“Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancée and the mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner,” the court documents read.

As stated in Hollywood Life, the reality star was also seen with D’Angelo Russell in November 2015. An insider claims they were just friends, despite some flirty behavior.

To see more of Kendall, watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.