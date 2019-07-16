Bella Thorne Goes Topless In Scandalous Polaroid

Bella Thorne is known for going risqué on social media. The Midnight Sun star has been working hard to remind fans that she isn’t just an actress – Bella’s fourth book Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray is gearing up for its release later this month.

Bella has taken to her Instagram Stories to promote the upcoming poetry publication. While her sexy snap didn’t showcase the red-colored book, it did show off Bella’s killer body in a somewhat scandalous manner. Bella’s photo showed her topless with blue-and-white-striped clothing rolled up above her chest. The 21-year-old was, however, protecting her modesty via folded arms and hands cupping her cleavage.

In many ways, the update was delivering Bella’s signature look. The low-key feel came complete with a somewhat-messy background counter filled with beverages and takeout containers. Bella herself was looking fresh-faced, a little out-of-focus, and caught-off-guard. The star was also giving fans the piercing gaze and natural beauty she is so adored for.

Text at the bottom of Bella’s photo encouraged fans to get interactive.

“More Polaroids for the book swipe up,” it read.

Social media promotion for Bella’s book has been steady. The actress has been updating her Instagram with snapshots of herself and her book – many of the accompanying captions have harnessed whimsical mentalities.

Last month, Bella posted an Instagram photo of herself clad in the pillar-box reds that match the book’s eye-catching cover. The caption revealed to fans Bella’s trademark stream-of-consciousness wording.

“Everything happens for a reason, but I might be stuck searching for that reason for the rest of my life. So is that ok? Or is it better to just let u go.”

This star has made major headlines for her clothing-optional photos. Earlier this year, Bella wound up front-page news after a nude hacker photo scandal resulted in a bold move. Allegations from the actress that a hacker was threatening to release nude snaps of her took an interesting turn as Bella beat the hacker to it. She posted topless photos of herself on social media. A storm then ensued as Hollywood heavyweight Whoopi Goldberg slammed Bella for having taken topless pictures of herself in the first place.

Bella appeared visibly distressed by Whoopi’s disapproval. The redhead posted a tearful video of herself with a direct response to Whoopi, per The Daily Mail.

“Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you,” Bella said.