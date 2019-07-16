Chip Gaines Shares Big Baby Crew News As ‘Fixer Upper’ Star’s Youngest Takes His First Steps

Former HGTV network Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines recently celebrated the first birthday of their youngest child Crew, and now it seems the little guy is already taking his first solo steps. The big moment was revealed on Monday as Chip shared the exciting news via social media.

On Monday, Chip posted a photo to his Instagram page documenting little Crew’s big achievement. The photo shows the toddler reaching out toward his dad as Chip stands a few feet away with open arms. It looks as if the two are in a field at their family farm in Waco, Texas.

The former HGTV star noted that it had been a good day because Crew had taken his first official steps. Many of Gaines’ fans noted that they loved the expression of joy that was on Chip’s face. This post was a huge hit with the former Fixer Upper star’s followers, just as many of his photos featuring Crew have been in the past.

Chip has 4.6 million followers on Instagram, and in less than 24 hours, more than 227,000 of them had liked this picture showing Crew taking his first steps. More than 1,200 fans commented as well and the notes were filled with love and support for the Gaines family.

The Inquisitr recently noted that Crew celebrated his first birthday not quite a month ago and the Gaines family has been embracing old memories and creating new ones over these past few weeks as a result. Joanna and Chip shared some adorable photos commemorating their fifth baby’s big milestone, including a sweet one from the day of his birth that showed siblings Drake, Emme, Ella, and Duke anxiously waiting for their new brother to arrive.

Joanna and Chip are no longer doing their HGTV show Fixer Upper, but they are by no means lounging around with nothing to do. As Joanna detailed recently on her Magnolia site, she and Chip recently spent time with children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In addition, they are constantly expanding their Magnolia brand of items, which include a line of rugs, home accessories, and soon, a coffee shop in Waco.

So far, Joanna has not shared anything about Crew’s first steps via her Instagram page, but that will probably come soon. Former Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines do a great job of keeping their millions of social media followers updated on both family and business-related developments and it is clear that anything related to baby Crew is especially popular with their fans.