Kellyanne Conway Rejects Her Husband’s Claim That Donald Trump Is Racist

The White House counselor again defended her employer Tuesday after her husband made headlines for an op-ed calling Trump a racist.

Kellyanne Conway, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump and member of the Trump administration said Tuesday that she disagreed with an op-ed her husband wrote that called the president racist, per The Hill.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Conway’s husband penned an op-ed for The Washington Post published Monday after the president repeatedly took to social media to hurl attacks at freshmen members of congress who criticized him.

“No, I totally disagree,” Kellyanne Conway said in an appearance on Fox News. “But I work with this president. I know him. I know his heart. I know his actions. I know how much he has helped people of color. And I go by what people do, not what other people say about them.”

It’s not the first time the male Conway, who is a conservative lawyer, has criticized the president. Conway has often taken to Twitter to share his dissatisfaction with the administration his wife works for, though this marks the first occasion that Conway has called the president racist.

He wrote that he had previously believed that Trump’s previous statements and actions were not racist, but a sign of the president’s lack of intelligence.

“No, I thought, President Trump was boorish, dim-witted, inarticulate, incoherent, narcissistic and insensitive,” he wrote in the Monday op-ed.

But Conway said the president’s comments, in which he told American-born members of Congress to go back to their home country, made him believe that President Trump is racist, going as far to call the 45th president a bigot.

The president’s comments came in a series of tweets over the weekend directed at freshmen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. Trump renewed attacks against the lawmakers in tweets Tuesday.

Conway said the president’s language reminded him of discrimination his mother, who was born in the Philippines, faced when he was a child.

Conway seemed to take to Twitter to clarify that he didn’t agree politically with the freshmen representatives, who have been referred to as a “Squad,” but emphasized that the problem lied with Trump’s comments to them.

Conway’s wife, Kellyanne, who managed Trump’s successful 2016 run for president and has served as a White House counselor since 2017 has long defended Trump. According to The Hill, Conway had already defended Trump against calls against racism earlier in the week, saying she had never heard the president say anything racist.

When pressed on the issue, Conway allegedly criticized the press for not questioning the freshmen members who regularly speak out against the president and asked a reporter about his ethnicity, per The Hill.