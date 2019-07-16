Eva Longoria Rocks Tiny White Bikini While Dancing On Boat In Italy

Just like many of her Hollywood counterparts, Eva Longoria jetted off to Italy to enjoy a sun-soaked vacation with her family.

The actress has been posting lots of photos and videos from her European escapade, and she has definitely been making the most of her time off. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to post a fun boomerang video of herself wearing a barely-there bikini while busting some dance moves on a boat. While aboard the luxury yacht in Capri, Eva donned a skimpy white two-piece, as well as a beach hat and some cool sunglasses, as she danced the day away.

The 44-year-old basked in the sun and held onto a beverage, as she appeared to be having the time of her life, surrounded by the Mediterranean landscape. She flaunted her newly acquired tan and age-defying physique, shocking many of her fans — considering she welcomed her baby boy, Santiago, with husband Jose Baston just a year ago. Both Baston and baby Santiago joined the Desperate Housewives star on the idyllic trip, which also saw her visit Spain before heading to Italy.

Her new post was quickly welcomed by many of her 6.8 million Instagram followers, as it was viewed over half a million times and garnered nearly 600 comments in just a few hours. Fans rushed to the comment section to praise her natural beauty and incredibly fit shape, as well as to wish her a happy vacation.

“Are you a [star emoji] your body is like a twenty year old and the [bikini emoji] looks hot,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Hey babe. You’re looking great!”

Others voiced the same opinion, with comments such as, “Super hot mama and super tan,” “Looking good mama!!!!” and “Yay!!! Looking hot mama enjoy your holidays babe! I love you.”

One person also appeared to be jealous of her vacay destination, writing, “I would dance all too if I were in Capri!”

Eva also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of the same location, except this time she was holding onto the boat’s railing and leaning into the water, either ready for a dip or just fresh off a swim. She had a huge smile on her face, indicating that she is indeed having a blast while taking a break from her hectic schedule.

Still, the actress-producer-director is finding the time to promote some of her upcoming projects, such as the new Dora the Explorer film, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, as well as new episodes of ABC’s Grand Hotel.