Sexy Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Gets Flirty In Busty Snap

Yanet Garcia does not let much time pass without giving her fans something to get excited about. On Tuesday, the brunette beauty shared a flirty snap that raked in over 50,000 likes within 30 minutes of going live.

The photo was rather tame to some of the more risqué snaps that Garcia has posted in the past, but that did not mean the photo was lacking in the sexy department. In fact, the snap oozed with sex appeal. The shot was a close up of Garcia, who was smiling big for the camera. The photo also showed her chest. The stunner wore a white top with a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage. Garcia’s makeup was flawless with natural shades on her eyes and a pretty pink color on her lips. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a red bracelet.

Along with sharing some enticing photos to her Instagram account, Garcia has also posted some shots from the movie, Bellezonismo, in which she stars. Yesterday, she shared a clip from the movie, in which she wore a sexy black bra while apparently fighting someone. Some comments on the post pointed out that the clip looked rather cheesy, but no one could deny that Garcia looked fabulous.

Looking fantastic seems to be something that comes naturally to the Mexican-born model.

And her fans love to point out how gorgeous she is.

“Aren’t u get [SIC] tired of being sooo perfect?” one fan said.

“Wow you are gorgeous,” wrote another.

“You are a goddess, you are really beautiful from head to toe and you have pretty eyes,” another fan said.

Garcia makes headlines with almost every photo she posts, which is no surprise, considering her fabulous figure. That figure has helped Garcia gain an incredible social media following. In fact, while at the premiere of Bellezonismo, she was approached by fans for her autograph.

Garcia’s career began with modeling. That background may be at least part of the reason why she is so comfortable showcasing her figure in tight clothing and minuscule bikinis. She also works as a meteorologist on Televisa Monterrey News, but she is not a typical meteorologist — she is a hot meteorologist.

In her spare time, Garcia also manages a modeling agency where she helps young girls break into the business.

Fans who do not want to miss any of Garcia’s updates can follow her Instagram and Twitter accounts.