WWE Rumors: Huge Match Between Two Terrifying Superstars To Take Place At ‘SummerSlam’

Could we actually get "The Field" vs. "The Demon"?

SummerSlam had two huge matches confirmed and put in place for it during last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The WWE Universal Championship and Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line, but a rumored match may bring about even more intrigue. During Raw, there was also a long-awaited return of a former WWE Champion and his comeback is leading toward a match that may pit two terrifying superstars against one another.

For months, fans have watched vignettes of the “Firefly Funhouse” which teased the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE. He actually hadn’t made a live appearance on WWE television since August of last year and fans were beginning to wonder just how long they were going to have to wait.

Last night on Raw, Samoa Joe absolutely squashed Finn Balor and began attacking him after the match. Balor was able to get the best of him and play to the crowd, but the former WWE Intercontinental Champion’s night of beatings had only just begun.

The lights dropped down and some strange sounds were heard in the ring. When some of the lights came back up, Bray Wyatt was in the ring and dressed in his horrific mask and new “Fiend” gimmick. Wyatt completely wasted Balor by hitting the Sister Abigail before posing to the crowd.

As the rumors are currently going, it seems as if this is leading to a match between the two former world champions at SummerSlam.

WWE

Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that Bray Wyatt is scheduled to face Finn Balor at SummerSlam in a rematch from two years ago. At SummerSlam in 2017, Balor appeared as “The Demon” and defeated Wyatt.

Wyatt is obviously being built very strong in his return after so long away from the ring, and fans loved seeing him back on Raw. Some of fans, though, may be wondering about Balor and what is going on with him and a series of bad losses lately.

Pro Wrestling Sheet recently reported that Balor has requested at least two months off from WWE beginning after SummerSlam. While the exact reason for his request isn’t known, one source has said that he is simply looking to “recharge.”

The good news about Balor needing time away is that a returning Bray Wyatt can come in, get a huge win over a major superstar on a big pay-per-view, and all work out well. So far, Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya are the only two confirmed matches for SummerSlam, but more are coming. While it likely won’t happen, it would be interesting to see “The Fiend” vs. “The Demon,” but WWE may hold off on that one for now.