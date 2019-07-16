‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Costume Designer Talks Kylie Jenner’s Questionable Themed Party

Kylie Jenner threw a Handmaid’s Tale-themed party for the release of the new season of the show. The party struck up a lot of conversation on the outfits they chose to wear to the get-together. Now, the creator of the original outfits is speaking out on what she thinks of them, Entertainment Tonight says.

At Kylie Jenner’s costume party, everyone there dressed as if they were a part of the Handmaid’s Tale. They wore long red capes as well as a white bonnet. In the show, the costumes are a symbol of women’s oppression. Seeing a young girl and all of her friends wear the outfit with pride certainly turned some heads.

Natalie Bronfman, the designer of the iconic red outfits on the Hulu series, has some ideas of her own when it comes to Kylie Jenner and all of her friends parading around in the red capes. According to Entertainment Tonight, Bronfman doesn’t think that the makeup mogul meant anything bad by the costumes at all. She even went as far as to say that Kylie might not have realized the symbolism behind the costumes.

“I don’t think it’s done maliciously as it is more done not having really thought the process through and really [understanding] the symbolism.”

Bronfman noted that this whole story does actually come from a book written by Margaret Atwood. She said that someone who hasn’t read the book wouldn’t necessarily know what those red outfits really stand for. This could’ve been exactly what happened to Kylie. While she thought she was just throwing a themed party, she was actually flaunting outfits that otherwise stand for oppression of women.

This lack of understanding doesn’t mean she wasn’t shocked to see Kylie in this outfit, though.

“Not everyone knows the core meaning of it I guess. I mean people will wear what they wear and I can’t criticize people’s choices — but yeah, I was a little shocked,” Bronfman told ET.

Bradley Whitford, a Handmaid’s Tale actor, wasn’t quite as understanding of Kylie’s questionable and controversial decision, he revealed on a recent episode of The Talk. Apparently, Bradley thinks that Kylie’s use of the otherwise iconic outfit was “a little tacky.”

Bradley also noted that throughout the show the red outfit was a symbol of oppression. However, now it’s turning into a symbol of resistance for these women. Wearing it around a party doesn’t really do its deep meanings any justice. He also noted that a party seemed to “dash” its significance and what it represents now.