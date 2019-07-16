Ariel Winter Braless & Makeup-Free Donning Skintight Crop Top & Leggings, Showcases 30-Pound Weight Loss

Modern Family star Ariel Winter was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday looking fabulous, even though she was donning a rather simple look. The 21-year-old actress has recently changed her hair color to a gorgeous red shade and she has also lost about 30 pounds. Both of those changes were on full display in this latest look.

Hollywood Life shares the shots captured as Winter was seen in Studio City on Wednesday. Ariel was braless as she wore a black, sleeveless crop top and grey leggings. The young actress had her red hair hanging straight with a middle part and she was makeup-free as she seemingly ran some errands.

The high-waisted leggings and sheer top hugged all of Winter’s curves and showcased her notable weight loss. She finished off the simple look with a pair of black Converse sneakers.

Winter has spent years pushing back against rumors and criticism about her health and her figure. Ariel recently spoke with E! Online and detailed how she is maintaining her recent weight loss while ensuring she remains healthy.

The Modern Family actress shared that she has been working out with a personal trainer with a focus on building muscle. Winter believes that exercise improves both her physical and her mental health and her health is her main motivation for keeping up with her workout routine.

Ariel Winter Goes Makeup Free & Leaves Her Bra At Home In Crop Top & Leggings — See Pics https://t.co/7bN7VUZf2H pic.twitter.com/mvrSux1WDd — E-Radio.US (@e_RadioUS) July 16, 2019

Ariel also dismisses the idea of sticking to a specific diet. She says that she loves to eat candy, cheese, and pasta, and she has found that a restrictive diet doesn’t work well for her. Rather, she focuses on moderation as she continues to eat the foods she loves. A current favorite is mint chocolate chip ice cream, which she only recently tried for the first time and now is fairly obsessed with keeping on hand.

Winter’s journey with the show Modern Family is nearing its end, but Ariel is blossoming in her personal life. As she explained to Us Weekly, she has started a partnership with Ulta Beauty in part because she feels they share similar values and ideas.

“I’ve been on my own self-empowerment, self-confidence journey throughout my own life.”

Loading...

This latest casual look of Ariel’s certainly espouses those values of self-confidence and self-empowerment. Winter has shown that she can rock an everyday look that is simple, yet flattering, and her new look and boosted level of confidence is inspiring many of her fans.

It certainly appears that Ariel Winter is living her best life these days with her new figure and look, and her fans cannot wait to see what she tackles after Modern Family wraps after next season.