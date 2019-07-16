‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 16: Hope & Thomas’ Wedding Divides Families

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 16 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) are off to a rocky start. They will announce that their wedding date has been moved forward, but it seems as if not everyone will welcome the news.

Hope decided that she and Thomas would get married right away after Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) woke up screaming, “Ghost! Ghost!” The little boy was convinced that there had been a ghost in the room, leaving Hope concerned about his wellbeing. Of course, B&B viewers know that Thomas had played a trick on his own son by placing a projector in the room while the little boy slept. He then played a short clip of a ghostly image and woke his son up before leaving the room. Thomas’ plan had worked because Hope was now convinced that Douglas needed the immediate care of a mother.

Hope and Thomas will tell their family and friends that they will get married as soon as possible, per Highlight Hollywood. It appears as if Hope and Thomas will go their separate ways to tell their loved ones. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that their reactions will vary as Hope and Thomas had a very short engagement.

Thomas will first turn to his father and grandfather for support. Eric Forrester (John McCook) seems as if he is pleased that Thomas is making a family with Hope. Eric will also be glad that Douglas will have a mother-figure in his life again. It also seems as if Quinn Forrester is pleasantly surprised by the news.

Of course, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be delighted that his son and Hope are not waiting to tie the knot. He has been Thomas’ champion as far as Hope is concerned, much to the disgust of Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Brooke will be reeling in shock and disbelief when Hope shares the news with her. Brooke has already warned her daughter about Thomas, and cautioned her not to marry someone that she was not in love with. Brooke has also repeatedly opined that something was not quite wrong with her stepson.

Hope will also stop by the cliff house. She will share the news with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). While Steffy may even congratulate the bride-to-be, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Liam will be devastated.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.