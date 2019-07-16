‘Big Brother’ Blasted After Controversial Houseguest Jackson Michie’s Alleged Domestic Assault Arrest Surfaces

There is no word if the controversial houseguest was convicted of a crime in 2018, but outraged viewers still want him out of the 'Big Brother' house.

Big Brother producers are feeling the heat once again this summer. Jackson Michie, one of the most controversial houseguests on the 21st season of the CBS reality show, was allegedly arrested last year on a domestic assault charge, according to an arrest record unearthed by viewers, Newsweek reports. The record was shared on Twitter by former Big Brother winner Dick Donato on Monday, which gave the story a lot of traction on social media.

The arrest record, which is in the Tennesse native’s name, alleges that the Big Brother houseguest was charged with a count of domestic assault, among other charges in February 2018. It is unclear if he Michie was ever convicted of any crime, but Newsweek notes that some Reddit users claim Michie revealed details of his arrest to his former showmance, Kathryn Dunn, on the CBS live feeds.

Many fans of the CBS summertime reality show are now calling out longtime Big Brother producer Allison Grodner and casting director Robyn Kass for dropping the ball on background checks, with some demanding that Jackson Michie be removed from the game immediately — even if he wasn’t convicted of a crime.

“Jackson has domestic violence on his record,” one outraged Big Brother viewer tweeted. “Nice work! Once again, @CBSBigBrother, @Kassting, @agrodner22 You guys are keeping it trashy for the fans! Smh…… ALL of y’all need to be fired!”#BB21.”

Other viewers have threatened to stop watching Big Brother 21, as can be seen in the Twitter reaction below.

Beth said that Jackson was arrested or convicted, not sure, of Domestic Violence.

She didn't lie…

Here it is#BB21 pic.twitter.com/ewLYMEL4Y5 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) July 15, 2019

Grodner has allowed someone (Jackson Michie) with 14 counts of domestic assault live in a house with 15 other strangers, he has made threats and has exhibited volatile behavior towards the women… help us understand how this is appropriate @CBSBigBrother #BB21 — DO I NEED TO BRING THE RECEIPTS (@LolitaMone) July 15, 2019

i am floored that #bb21 would cast someone with an arrest history of domestic violence this is sick pull jackson michie from the game — mario (@drudgefree) July 15, 2019

@CBSBigBrother can you guys explain how jackson is allowed in house after being arrested for domestic assault and 14 other charges in 2018?? Is the safety of the women and other houseguest not a concern to you guys? @agrodner22 @cbs @TMZ #bb21 #BB21Livefeeds #BigBrother21 #michie https://t.co/FUHTQXeNzq — Darri H (@dh6097) July 15, 2019

Just ahead of the Season 21 cast reveal last month, Big Brother casting boss Robyn Kass took to Twitter to reveal that was ready for the backlash that she presumably receives every season.

“Ahhhh, enjoying my last day of serenity,” Kass wrote the day before the BB21 cast reveal. “Before random people, who don’t know me, start saying horrible things about me for doing my job.”

But some angry fans don’t think Kass is doing her job. Big Brother producers are used to complaints and controversy, but this is one of the first times viewers have accused the show’s bosses of failing to do proper background checks on the houseguests who made it through the casting process.

Jackson Michie has already made headlines for his controversial behavior on the Big Brother live feeds. While CBS has not aired all of his controversial moments, it has been reported that Michie allegedly said the N-word on a live feed video last week.

Big Brother 21 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.