Kourtney Kardashian’s Cheating ‘Toy Boy’ Ex Looks Cozy With Brazilian Look-Alike Hottie

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima is back in the news. The 26-year-old model was dubbed Kourtney’s “toy boy” by The Mirror last summer after the former couple’s relationship crumbled as a cheating scandal saw the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star call time on her approximate two years with the Algerian.

As The Daily Mail reports, Younes is back in the dating game. Photos obtained by the newspaper last night showed Younes looking cozy in a vehicle as he left a restaurant with a young lady who closely resembles the Poosh CEO. While The Daily Mail did not identify the attractive brunette, the newspaper’s fans appear to have pegged her as Brazilian model Bruna Marquezine. E Online also appears to have picked up on Younes’ new lady, and the media outlet confirmed her identity.

Photos showed the pair leaving Los Angeles, California, restaurant The Nice Guy. The celebrity-adored hotspot isn’t one that’s frequented by stars wishing to stay out of the paparazzi’s lens. Younes was photographed at the wheel of a car with Bruna in the passenger seat. While Younes had opted for a gray shirt with an edgy red leather jacket, his date was clad in a slinky spaghetti-strap dress not unlike the ones frequently seen on Kourtney. This brunette rocks her own beauty, but her long and center-parted locks seemed to be throwing The Daily Mail major Kourtney vibes.

Kourtney’s relationship with Younes was a headline-maker from day one. The couple’s age gap was a major talking point for fans, and likewise was Kourtney’s decision to post sometimes-racy social media snaps showcasing the relationship. The couple appeared happy and steady as their romance progressed, but a solo vacation taken by Younes came plagued with cheating accusations.

“Younes jetted off on another vacation without her and she says that’s where he cheated on her, so she dumped him,” a source told TMZ, as Hollywood Life reports.

Fans following Kourtney’s love life will know that her romances have included two significantly younger men. Following her split from Bendjima, the mother of three embarked on a short-lived relationship with 21-year-old model and actor Luka Sabbat. This former couple called it quits, but they’ve already been spotted hanging out several times this month.

Kourtney does, however, remain best known for her relationship with Scott Disick. The 36-year-old is father to Kourtney’s three children and his on-off relationship with the star has been documented over the years on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The former couple currently co-parents their three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.