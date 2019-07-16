Jen Selter Stuns In See-Through White Top

Fitness model Jen Selter has stunned her 12.8 million Instagram followers again with another sexy snap — and this is one of her steamiest yet from her trip to Bali, Indonesia.

At first glance, Selter’s physique seems more covered up than in her normal bikinis. She opted to rock a pair of barely-there white bikini bottoms that covered very little, and had ornate sides that stretched over her hips and exposed her ample assets. The top portion of her outfit seemed far more covered up than a typical bikini top, until you looked a bit closer and noticed that the material was actually sheer.

Selter switched up the typical bikini top for a sheer, cropped button-down that hugged all her curves and showed off her toned, tanned skin to perfection. While many of her selfies seem to be taken by someone else, this particular shot was a true selfie. Selter’s iPhone was visible in the shot, and she was posed in front of a mirror to capture her look. Her brunette locks were down, and she rocked very minimal accessories — only two rings and super-simple stud earrings are visible.

Though Selter didn’t include a geotag on this photo, fans spotted a backdrop that looked similar to her previous batch of photos, suggesting that the fitness model is still spending time kicking back in Bali, Indonesia.

The caption of Selter’s shot expressed a concern for the way Instagram was sorting all the snaps on the platform, and she asked fans to “double tap” so she could figure out whether or not they were seeing her content.

Loading...

Instagram algorithms aside, her fans seemed to love the snap, and the photo received over 48,300 likes in less than an hour. Her followers showered Selter with compliments in the comments section. One said she was “absolutely flawless” while another responded “more of you in this shirt please.”

Selter has been living her best life in Bali throughout July. In a previous shot of her physique in a pink bikini, she asked fans whether they would visit her at The Fit Expo on July 27 and 28, so she will have returned from her vacation at that point.

Until then, though, Selter seems more than happy to spend a bit of time relaxing in the exotic locale. She’s shared shots of herself lounging in a bikini by the pool, sipping her morning coffee, as well as appreciating the stunning Bali sunset. No matter what her adventures are, she always looks sexy in the process.