Katy Perry Reveals Dirty Little Secret To Preventing Aging

Singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently revealed her dirty little secret to preventing aging, and it might not be for the faint of heart. The fiancee of Orlando Bloom said in an interview with Australian radio show “Smallzy’s Surgery” that she uses enemas to curb the effects of aging, stating that this “ancient remedy” is wonderful, as reported by Page Six.

“I’m kind of into those type of things, like health and healing places and self-betterment places,” said Perry to the Australian interviewer. “Especially as you get older and you have longer hangovers you realize ‘the cells in my body are dying.’ I did this thing called Panca Karma, it’s basically Ayurvedic eating and cleansing, you do lots of enemas.”

Perry said the benefits of the program outweigh the gross component of it, remarking that it has made her more “energetic” and “basically like gets all the crap out of you, every pun intended.”

Panca means “five” in Sanskrit and karma means “method,” so there are five methods to bring your body/mind/emotions back into balance, reported the website Ayurveda for Me. Panca Karma is reportedly a whole-body cleansing system which, according to the site, has its roots in one of the oldest systems of medicine on earth, Ayurveda. The complete Pancha Karma takes 21 days to complete, with time in the beginning and the end of the program for the body to readjust, said the blog Adore Yoga.

Perry believes that holistic treatments work best for her lifestyle and that of her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who appears to agree with her, although they are not beyond indulging in foods that would seem on the more luscious side now and again, particularly when they are vacationing.

The singer and Bloom recently attended the second wedding of pals Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner in Wyoming. Bloom posted a sweet photo of the couple from the nuptials. Perry also appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for the tune “You Need to Calm Down” and is readying for new music to be released after the success of her new song, “Never Really Over.”

As far as her own nuptials, she and Bloom are preparing to be wed by the end of this year. The couple is planning a small and intimate wedding, reported People Magazine. The outlet quoted a source close to the couple who revealed the famous duo are using a wedding planner to finalize all the details and that they are both working together to make their dream wedding a reality.

“They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.”