Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Lets It All Hang Out In Topless Photos

Elsa Hosk, who is probably most well known for walking the runway as a Victoria’s Secret angel, teased her fans with a series of racy photos on Tuesday.

In some of the shots, the Dior model posed topless while wearing a pair of jeans. In one snap, the blond beauty crossed her arms strategically across her chest while giving the camera a sultry look. In another black-and-white photo, she added an extra element of sex appeal by leaning over and using one arm to barely cover her breasts while looking straight into the camera. Another black-and-white shot showed her looking down at the camera while covering her breasts with her hands. With her hair in loose waves and wearing natural makeup, the Guess model looked absolutely stunning.

Other snaps in the collection included the stunner lying on a bed wearing a pair of white jeans while going topless under a white jacket. She also modeled a lacy bra while wearing a pair of jeans. In other photos, Hosk modeled a black leather jacket and a comfy sweatshirt.

The model’s 5.4 million fans loved the look. Within an hour of going live, the post racked up almost 45,000 likes and hundreds of comments mentioning how stunning the photos were.

It might surprise some fans to know that Hosk does not always feel like the sexy woman portrayed in some of her photos.

“Sometimes I see myself in photos, and the image is so different from who I really am,” she said in an interview with Porter Edit.

“In my head, I’m so not sexy at all. I’m goofy and totally normal.”

The sexy version of herself is just a persona, she explained.

“It’s a character that I get into. And then, in my real life … I become sort of anti-that.”

That may be the case, but whatever persona Hosk is projecting, she is always confident.

“I love my body,” she said, adding that it has not always been that way.

“As a model, you’re constantly scrutinized for the way you look, and I always used to compare myself to other people … Now I realize it isn’t about trying to replicate someone else – it’s about being who you are, and being comfortable in yourself.”

There is no denying that the blond bombshell looks self-assured in her Instagram updates.

Fans wanting to keep up with what Hosk is up to can follow her Instagram account.