Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Pink Miniskirt And White Tank

Victoria’s Secret bombshell Candice Swanepoel recently shared a double update on Instagram that had her fans absolutely drooling.

In the first shot, Swanepoel was pictured walking through a doorway with a sweet, yet sexy outfit on. Swanepoel rocked a tiny white tank that had spaghetti straps so thin they were barely visible and dropped low to flaunt just a hint of cleavage. She paired the basic white tank with a simple pink miniskirt. The skirt made the South African beauty’s legs look a mile long.

She accessorized the look with some statement white strappy sandals that further elongated her impressive legs as well as a pair of sunglasses. She pulled her hair up into a ponytail for a casual vibe and was pictured smiling as she entered the building.

While the first shot she shared was more of a candid one, the second shot was posed and proved that Swanepoel really knows all her angles. In the second shot, Swanepoel is closer to the camera, and you can see her toned physique on display. Some of her accessories were more visible in the second shot as well — a pair of dangling earrings and a pink purse that was tucked over her shoulder. The second photo appeared to have been taken near a parking lot, so Swanepoel didn’t exactly spend a ton of time scouting a glamorous location.

In the caption of the photo, Swanepoel poked a bit of fun at the vibrant pink hue of her skirt and her blonde hair, commenting that she felt a bit like she was in a Barbie world.

The model’s 13.5 million Instagram followers seemed to love the shot, and within just 18 hours, the photo received over 483,300 likes.

One of her fellow Victoria’s Secret stars, Martha Hunt, commented, “cuttttttie.”

Derek Blasberg asked, “are you real?”

Several other fans admired her physique in the comments, and one said “can we get some sort of ‘how to sculpt your shoulders Swanepoel style’ up in here.”

A few other followers loved her outfit and asked where they could get various components of the look, from the skirt to the statement shoes.

As her Instagram bio states, in addition to being a model, Swanepoel is the creative director and CEO of a swimwear brand, Tropic of C. Swanepoel has spent a lot of time rocking swimwear for various shoots, so she has a certain level of expertise on the subject that she likely brings into her position with the swimwear brand.