Khloe Kardashian Responds To Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Bikini Pic, Instagram Misses The Point

Kylie Jenner’s recent string of bikini pictures has been attracting plenty of attention. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been soaking up the sun on her luxurious Turks and Caicos getaway – this 21-year-old definitely hasn’t held back on sharing the details of her “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.”

Yesterday brought Kylie’s 140 million Instagram followers three bikini updates. All saw the makeup mogul looking glamorous and sexy as she showcased her curves in a tiny Chanel bikini aboard a yacht. The comments section to Kylie’s first photo of the day landed her plenty of replies from fans and celebrities. One, in particular, is standing out, though.

“I hate you so much,” Khloe Kardashian wrote.

While most would argue that the words were tongue-in-cheek, it looks like a fair few fans have taken Khloe’s comment seriously. Quite simply, fans seem to be wondering if the 35-year-old is hating on her younger sister. Khloe’s comment received over 22,000 likes, but the 400+ fan responses to it have brought out varied and somewhat confused thoughts.

“Oh no why you khloe?” one fan wrote with cry-face emoji.

Another fan appeared to have interpreted Khloe’s words as insecurity. They offered the Good American founder some comfort.

“You’re a doll too, you have a great personality and I don’t mean it like that. You lost weight and look amazing..,” they wrote.

“KHLOE WHY??? YOU’RE MORE STUNNING!!!!!! I ADORE YOU?” was another response.

While many fans appeared to have picked up on the joking nature of Khloe’s comment, it did seem that a sizeable number of the platform’s users had missed the point. Khloe’s words likely came as sarcastically-packaged love.

“If u hate her so much then why are u commenting or looking at her posts,” one fan asked.

Loading...

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for commenting on each other’s social media posts. This power family can also be relied on for leaving Instagram support within just minutes of one of the sisters updating her account. “Momager” Kris Jenner is renowned for giving her daughters the thumbs-up via proud comments – Kris tends not to opt for sarcastic replies, though.

Kylie’s vacation has been making major headlines. The private jet whisking Kylie and her squad of friends off to the sun came with Kylie Skin logos galore – plenty more of the beauty brand’s emblem was seen via embossed beverage holders suggesting Kylie to be living the high life poolside. The trip has further proven a talking point for social media updates featuring Kylie’s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

Instagram usually goes with the flow when it comes to celebrity comments. It looks like yesterday bucked the trend, though.