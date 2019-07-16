Donald Trump Says He Doesn’t ‘Have A Racist Bone’ In His Body

Donald Trump defended himself on Tuesday after criticism continued to mount over his comments about four female Democratic lawmakers. The president tweeted that he doesn’t “have a Racist bone” in his body, before renewing his attack on “the squad” of Congresswomen.

“Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” he wrote in a tweet.

The president then moved onto the House resolution that is being put to a vote to condemn Trump’s words. As The Inquistr reported, Nancy Pelosi has called on her fellow Democrats to vote on the measure, which will force Republicans, who have been largely silent on the matter, to take a position on Trump’s tweets.

“The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show ‘weakness’ and fall into their trap,” the president said.

Trump then turned his eye towards four freshman lawmakers, renewing his attacks against them.

“This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country,” he said in a second message on Twitter. “Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020!”

The president’s defense comes after telling the four women of color to “go back” to the countries they came from on Sunday. He faced immediate backlash for his choice of language, with progressives condemning his attacks as xenophobic and racist, given that all of the women are citizens of the United States.

Without naming them, Trump went after Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), telling them that they couldn’t leave the country fast enough.

Presidential historian: Trump now with Andrew Johnson as "most racist president in American history" https://t.co/10uYyqO0CW pic.twitter.com/6uddEUq6M1 — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2019

After facing criticism for his language, Trump doubled down on his statement, as The Inquisitr reported, saying that the women hate Israel and say “terrible” things about the U.S.

On Tuesday, the president tripled down, calling the women “Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist,” in a series of tweets.

The four Democrats held a news conference at the Capitol on Monday to respond to the president’s attacks. Omar, who hails from Somalia before immigrating to the U.S. as a refugee, criticized the president for his bragging about sexually assaulting women and for what she calls his history of racist behavior. Tlaib, who was born in Detroit, called the Trump administration “lawless.”