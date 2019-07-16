‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: Week 3 Power Of Veto Ceremony Held, Eviction Plan Solidifies

It may still be fairly early in Season 21 of Big Brother, but spoilers tease that a blindside eviction is probably on the way for Week 3. There has been a lot of buzz in the house over the past few days and on Monday the Power of Veto ceremony was held and it laid the groundwork for a shift in power.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Kathryn Dunn won the Power of Veto for Week 3. She was planning to take Jessica Milagros off the eviction block and Big Brother spoilers detail that she did just that during Monday’s POV ceremony.

According to Big Brother Network, Kat did use the POV to save Jess. As anticipated, Nick Maccarone nominated Nicole Anthony in her place. That means that Nicole and Cliff Hogg are the final nominees for Week 3. Much of the BB21 house has been in on the plan to have Nick put Nicole up on the block. However, Nick doesn’t realize that the plan to evict her has changed behind his back.

Big Brother spoilers have detailed that Nick and Bella Wang are not as in control of their alliance as they think. There has been talk of blindsiding them by evicting Cliff over Nicole on Thursday, and it looks as if that plan has been solidified with Monday’s POV ceremony.

After the ceremony, Nick approached several of his alliance members and urged them to let go of their paranoia. Big Brother Daily notes that he also talked with Cliff and ensured him that he is safe this week. BB21 spoilers indicate that there was a lot of buzz among various groups of houseguests after the final nominees were determined.

BBN also details that Analyse and Tommy were a bit torn over whether to keep Nicole or Cliff. In addition, they discussed perhaps trying to talk Head of Household Nick into letting go of Cliff rather than blindsiding their HOH Thursday night with the surprise eviction. Christie talked with many of the houseguests, explaining her power and solidifying partnerships.

Spoilers share that as the evening played out, Bella told Sam essentially everything she’d heard throughout the day. Later, Sam told Bella and said Nick had made mistakes by talking too much. Bella voiced concerns to Sam that Nick has lost trust in her. However, later, Nick and Bella later reconvened and restated their confidence that Nicole will be going home, even if Nick has to break a tie to do it.

A new HOH. ✔️ Secrets exposed. ✔️ And, another Camp Comeback member. ✔️ Watch the latest episode of #BB21 now: https://t.co/mDopXAtn7g pic.twitter.com/0SYSbsi01A — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 12, 2019

At least for now, it certainly appears that enough BB21 houseguests are banding together to evict Cliff over Nicole and shock Nick and Bella. It doesn’t sound as if this is likely to change, but there are still a couple of days remaining before the eviction votes are cast.

Will the core group evict Cliff over Nicole and what will Nick and Bella do when they are blindsided? When will some of these BB21 powers start to turn things upside down? Stay tuned for additional Big Brother 21 spoilers as the game continues to see which players step up to truly take control of what’s going on in the house.