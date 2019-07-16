Meghan Markle Admits She Struggles With Scrutiny While Chatting To Pharrell At ‘Lion King’ Premiere

Meghan Markle has not had it easy ever since she started dating Prince Harry, with both the British and international press often criticizing her for her unsual approach to her relatively new royal role.

And while she prefers to generally keep things to herself, she was spotted chatting to Pharrell Williams about the struggles of being in the public eye when they attended The Lion King premiere in London this weekend. As reported by The Daily Mail, the artist was at the premiere at Leicester Square in London for his involvement in the anticipated movie’s soundtrack, and he eventually ran into Meghan and Harry. Pharrell seemed excited to meet the royal couple, and he praised them profusely for their relationship and how they conduct themselves.

“So happy for your union. Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It’s significant. I cheer you guys on,” the 46-year-old was heard saying to the Duchess in a video recorded by a fan.

“That’s so kind of you to say,” she said while reaching out to touch him on the arm, before admitting, “They don’t make it easy.”

Pharrell responded that this meant she understood “the significance.”

“It’s beautiful,” he added.

The sweet moment took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met up with the producer on Sunday, as well as with other celebrities who took part in the film, including Beyonce, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner. Their interaction actually started on a lighter note, when Harry complimented Pharrell on his fantastic outfit, which consisted of a tuxedo jacket and white shirt, paired with black suit shorts and white socks.

Loading...

Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool / Getty Images

Meghan looked stunning in a black dress with see-through sleeves and some black heels, and she wore her long dark locks in a chic bun. The former Suits star carried a black, square-shaped hand purse, and further accessorized the glamorous look with delicate earrings and her wedding band. Harry looked super sharp in a classic black suit and bow tie, and appeared positively joyful as he walked hand-in-hand with his wife.

Sunday’s event at Leicester Square was a good way for the couple to take their minds off the criticism they received for wanting to keep their son Archie’s christening private, and for choosing not to reveal his godparents’ names — which goes against royal tradition.