Cardi B Praises Bernie Sanders: ‘This Man Been Fighting For Equal Rights’

Rapper Cardi B, nearly for as long as she’s been famous, has been outspoken about political matters.

Back in January, the rapper posted a viral Instagram rant during the government shutdown, when she expressed solidarity with workers who were furloughed, per The Inquisitr. The rant was later turned into a song. The year before, per The Inquisitr, Cardi B said that President Trump looked like he had bad butt implants.

Cardi, however, made clear back in February that she’s not interested in running for president herself, per The Inquisitr.

Now, Cardi B has commented on another politician, Bernie Sanders. And she expressed regret that “we” didn’t do more for the candidate when he ran for president three years ago.

“I [have] been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016,” Cardi B tweeted Tuesday. “This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along [sic] time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

In a subsequent tweet, Cardi quote-tweeted someone who asked how the rapper, who has complained about taxes in the past, supported Sanders, who “will raise taxes on the rich to fund his extreme socialism.”

“I don’t mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on,” Cardi said. “Its sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare.”

The initial tweet had 4,000 retweets and over 21,000 likes in its first hour. Cardi B had said in an interview in April that she was “with Bernie,” but stopped short of a formal endorsement, per GQ.

Cardi B, while she was known in hip-hop mixtape circles, was not yet a prominent national public figure until after the 2016 presidential election.

Cardi B says voters let Bernie Sanders down in 2016 https://t.co/gvyvJlNuL9 pic.twitter.com/onu98aAfqV — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2019

The admiration between Cardi B and Sanders goes both ways. The senator praised the rapper in a tweet last year after Cardi praised Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal.

“Cardi B is right,” Sanders tweeted in April 2018. “If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve.”

The senator went on to post a video on Twitter further praising Cardi B.

Cardi and Bernie would appear an odd couple, especially considering their nearly 50-year age difference. Both, however, were born in New York City: Sanders in Brooklyn and Cardi in The Bronx.