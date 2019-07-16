Kylie Jenner Slammed For Alleged Awkward Photoshop Fail On New Instagram Photos

Kylie's being called out after some blurry lines appeared in her recent Instagram photos.

Kylie Jenner is being called out for what some fans are alleging is a pretty epic Photoshop fail in at least two of her most recent photo uploads taken while vacationing with friends, including Stassie Karanikolaou in Turks and Caicos. The comments section of Kylie’s snaps was flooded with messages from Instagram users who were quick to point out what they claimed were telltale signs she edited the photos.

Per The Daily Mail, one of the snaps in question showed Kylie and Stassie sitting together on a large sofa with striped cream cushions behind them. One fan then zoomed in on the cushions to show that the stripes didn’t appear to line up and looked fuzzy in places, suggesting that Jenner may have altered the snap to enhance her curves.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie shared the uploads fans are questioning on July 14, which showed her rocking a long one-shoulder baby blue maxi-dress and matching shoes while vacationing with her girlfriends to celebrate her skincare line, Kylie Skin.

As for Stassi, she matched Kim Kardashian’s little sister in a light blue sheer cover-up and white two-piece with a large white sunhat on her head and strappy heels.

Jenner also shared a shot of the twosome strutting together in the same ensembles, which fans also accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of altering after highlighting that two slabs on the floor appeared to be distorted due to the reality star and businesswoman potentially pulling in her waist via editing.

Kylie Jenner fans accuse her of epic Photoshop fails: She's an Instagram sensation with 140million followers – and fans have accused Kylie Jenner of doctoring some of her most recent social media snaps. https://t.co/vlKBLnpF0c pic.twitter.com/0cJtQuhZDx — RushReads (@RushReads) July 16, 2019

But while Kylie doesn’t appear to have publicly responded to those accusing her of editing her own photos just yet, she has hit back at trolls who called out Stassi after she recently shared a snap of herself in a light pink two-piece on the social media site.

After seeing the upload, Cosmopolitan reports that one Instagram user told her, “I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered.”

Jenner then left her own comment on the photo, telling the troll to “leave her thick thighs and phat p***y out of this!!!!!!”

But this is far from the first time the Kardashian clan has been accused of Photoshopping their social media photos.

As The Inquisitr reported just this past April, Kylie was called out for what some fans claimed was an “extra long hand” caused by poor editing as she showed off her serious curves in a black bodysuit.

More recently, Sofia Richie – who’s vacationing with Kylie and her friends in Turks and Caicos – was accused of editing one of her snaps as she enjoyed the sunshine.

One fan claimed that the wall behind Sofia – who’s currently dating Scott Disick, former boyfriend to Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and father of her three children – appeared to be curved as she posed on some steps in her swimwear. However, as The Inquisitr also reported, Richie hit back by denying she altered her figure.

“Thanks boo! But that is an archway,” she responded, adding an emoji blowing a kiss.