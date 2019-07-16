Nina Agdal Skateboards In Tiny Pink Tank Top

Nina Agdal is proving that she looks sexy in just about anything she rocks.

The brunette beauty boasts an impressive following on social media with over 1.7 million fans — a figure that rises by the day. She loves to show off her flawless figure in a wide-range of outfits, including bikinis, lingerie, crop tops and everything in between. In the most recent photo, Agdal is promoting a campaign for American Eagle, and she appears to be having a blast on the job.

In the stunning new photo that was posted on her account yesterday, the model appears front and center in the image with an orange basketball hoop just behind her. She’s all smiles for the fun shot, with her mouth open and grinning from ear to ear. The 27-year-old wears her long, dyed tresses down and straight, and appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup.

The bombshell rocks a black helmet and a sexy outfit to go along with it. The Danish-born model’s killer figure is on full display in the photo in a tiny pink, babydoll tank top, which shows off her toned arms and chest. She couples the look with a pair of loose-fitting jeans and white sneakers. For the shot, she puts one foot on a skateboard prop while the other is firmly planted on the ground.

Since the post went live on Nina’s account, it’s earned a lot of attention from her loyal fans with over 11,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments, at the time of this writing. While some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Nina looks, countless others applauded her for having so much fun at work.

“Love this, no pretending everyone starts somewhere,” one follower wrote with a blue heart emoji.

“My god I love you,” another fan raved.

“Cutest human ever,” another Instagram user wrote with two pink heart emoji.

And while Nina undoubtedly looks good in every fashion spread she shoots, she’s also proving that she looks stunning when she’s makeup-free as well. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the model went makeup-free for a gorgeous shot. In the image, Nina looks totally casual in a tie-dye sweatshirt from the Yoga brand, Alo, and she says that it feels like a “hug.” To go along with the brightly colored sweater, the beauty also dons a pair of tiny white shorts and a cheeky smile. Just behind her is a beautiful, brown home — the whole photo is nothing short of stunning.