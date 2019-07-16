Britney Spears Drips Workout Sweat In Impossibly Tight Sports Bra: ‘Excuse The No-Makeup’

Britney Spears is back in workout mode. The “Toxic” singer has sent Instagram another one of her legendary training videos – fans of the 37-year-old pop icon will know that Britney and the gym go hand-in-hand.

Britney’s video came with a home setting, a compilation feel and an honest introduction – the singer opened up with an apology as she spoke into the camera.

“Excuse the no make-up and the obnoxiously walking on a treadmill really really fast,” she said.

The mother of two then detailed a routine that includes pilates, stretching and yoga, alongside listing how long she planned to stay on the machine. Britney even asked her fans if they thought she could “do it.” The video was as authentic as they come. Britney was out of breath as she spoke and was definitely putting in the effort. The sweat-drenched look suggested she’d been going a while.

Of course, the trademark from Britney is a teeny-tiny outfit to showcase her impressive body. Fans were seeing the blonde’s washboard abs and flat stomach via an impossibly tight sports bra. While the opening footage was of Britney in light grays, she opted for a wardrobe change when she moved on to weight-training. Here, Britney had switched to a bra with thinner straps, a slightly lower neckline and a darker color palette. Last night didn’t offer this workout queen’s signature shorts, but a series of leg lifts were seen in a simple pair of sweatpants.

Britney wore her hair both up and down. While her ponytail was bouncing around as she spoke into the treadmill camera, a slightly sweatier look of damp and long locks manifested in the video’s second half – this snippet also included a tied-up bun look.

This girl comes with her fans. The star’s 22.3 million Instagram followers were taking to the comments section en masse. And, while many appeared to question just how makeup-free Britney was, most seemed pumped to see Britney achieve her goals.

Home workout videos are a regular deal on this star’s Instagram. Whether outdoors or in her gym, Britney puts in the effort. Last month’s Instagram update brought fans an epic al fresco training session with neon clothing and a detailed caption.

“I’ve been working really hard to loose [sic] weight…. and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it’s a lot. I don’t like doing too much cardio. My body has muscle memory, cus I use it be gymnast and I can bulk up…. so I like isolated movement. The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises…”

