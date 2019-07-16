Charli XCX Sizzles In Latest Bikini Shot, Ahead Of New Single Release

Charli XCX is gearing up for the release of her new single, “Gone” with Christine and the Queens, which drops Wednesday, July 17.

To remind her fans, she has uploaded a photo of herself in a bikini to explain that she is proud of the upcoming release and that she is happy to be back in the sun in a bikini.

In the shot, XCX is sitting down in the pool with her head up and eyes closed, soaking in the heat. Her hair is tied up while wearing a flower-patterned garment. She indicated the photo was taken in Palm Springs, California, proving that she is living her best life overseas.

Within one day of sharing the image, it has racked up over 90,000 likes, proving to be popular with her loyal 3.3 million Instagram followers.

“Hawt!” one user wrote.

“Been waiting for the obligatory bikini pic from u lol,” another shared.

“How many featured artists did it take to get that body?” a third joked, due to her album containing a lot of features.

“Wow so stunning,” a fourth follower commented.

The British singer-songwriter will release her long-awaited third studio album, Charli, later this year on September 13 via Atlantic Records.

The record will consist of 15 tracks and a total of 14 collaborations.

“Next Level” “Gone” feat. Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” feat. Sky Ferreira “1999” feat. Troye Sivan “Click” feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” feat. Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” feat. Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” feat. Clairo and Yaeji “2099” feat. Troye Sivan

For the artwork, Charli appears completely nude and poses like a statue, which The Inquisitr reported.

To support the album, she will embark on a tour, which will start on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia. The second leg will visit Europe in October. Rina Sawayama will be opening up for her for all the U.K. shows while the North American leg will vary in openers, but will include Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra, and Allie X.

Throughout her career, she has teamed up with a lot of familiar names, including Iggy Azalea, David Guetta, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Cardi B, and Clean Bandit, to name a few.

On Spotify, Charli currently has 15.6 million monthly Spotify listeners making her the 151st most played artist in the world right now. Her collaboration with Korean phenomenon BTS on the single “Dream Glow” remains her most played track at the moment with over 31.3 million streams.