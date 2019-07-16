‘Filthy And Hate Laced’: Donald Trump Steps Up Twitter Attacks On ‘The Squad’

The president was outraged that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasn't 'rebuked' for using the 'F...word.'

President Donald Trump has tweeted about little else but four congresswomen in recent days.

In a fresh batch of tweets on Tuesday, Trump dialed up a the rhetoric against four progressive congresswomen, describing them as “pro-terrorist.”

Trump has been criticizing the women in a series of tweets sent out since Sunday, aimed at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, who were all born in America, and Ilhan Omar, a child refugee who emigrated from Somalia when she was 12-years-old. Omar is now an American citizen.

On Sunday, the president said they should “go back and help fix” their “broken and crime infested” countries. And on Monday, he called the women, collectively known as “The Squad,” “anti-Israel.”

Trump didn’t retract any of his statements. In fact, he dug in his heels on Monday when he accused the four women of “hating our country.” He also suggested that Omar, one of the first two muslims elected to Congress, sympathized with the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, according to The New York Times.

“The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate, & yet they get a free pass and a big embrace from the Democrat Party. Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist,” tweeted the president on Tuesday.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“Public shouting of the F…word, among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills. Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said?”

When Representative Omar was asked about Trump’s comments at a press conference on Monday, where the four representatives condemned his earlier remarks, she said that she would not “dignify that with an answer,” according to Fox News.

The president then tripled down after the press conference:

Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Omar has been the target of Trump’s twitter tirades before, and received death threats when he tweeted a video misrepresenting comments she made regarding the 9/11 attacks, according to Global News.

House Democrats announced Monday that they are putting together a vote on a formal resolution condemning Trump’s “racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump had gone “beyond his own low standards using disgraceful language about Members of Congress,” and that Democrats would “forcefully respond to these disgusting acts.”

According to The Washington Post, the vote on the formal resolution is set for Tuesday evening.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at the president on Tuesday morning citing sexual assault allegations.