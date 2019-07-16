Olivia Culpo Ditches The Bra In Sexy Minidress On Instagram

Olivia Culpo is still high on the success of her Maxim Hot 100 cover, and she decided to share some words of wisdom with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram page, the model told her 4.2 million followers that she is thankful for all the support and inspiration they give her. In her new post, Olivia said that hard work pays off “in all aspects of life,” and she hopes that by showing people that she achieved her dreams through blood, sweat, and tears, that they realize they, too, can achieve their goals.

“Visualize, believe in yourself, work hard, ignore the people who doubt you, manifest your dreams,” she wrote.

The 27-year-old shared a few pictures from her Maxim event, where she celebrated being named “The World’s Sexiest Woman” by the famous magazine. She dressed to impress in a white minidress, which featured an open back and a chic halter neck that had a cute bow. Her asymmetrical skirt was short enough to allow her to showcase her long toned pins, and she paired the look with some classic white pumps.

Olivia wore her long brunette tresses in a sleek low bun, and she rocked a full face of makeup complete with bright, summery shades, including a stunning highlighter that enhanced her prominent cheekbones even more. She also rocked a perfect black eyeliner as well as some nude lip gloss shade on her pouty lips.

The former Miss Universe’s fans were delighted by the new post, which racked up over 70,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in just over half a day. Many took to the comment section to compliment her on her looks, but also to congratulate her on the epic achievement. The official account for Maxim magazine also left a sweet comment, calling her “an inspiration to many with your positivity and your aspirational view of life.”

“It was our pleasure to have you on the cover and to host The Hot100 party. We look forward to supporting you on what will undoubtedly be an amazing career and journey through life,” the comment read.

Olivia was recently given the coveted title, which she announced to her fans in a June 6 Instagram post. The cover photo shows the brunette beauty ditching the bra and flaunting her insane curves while wearing only some skimpy white underwear and a sexy see-through robe.

She told her fans she had always looked up to the women featured in the Hot 100 list as a source of inspiration, which is why her feat felt even more meaningful to her.