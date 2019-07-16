Camila Cabello Posts Cryptic Tweet Amidst Shawn Mendes Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello posted a pretty cryptic message to all of her followers on Twitter Monday night, and it’s got the Twitterverse blowing up with questions over what it might mean. Currently, there are rumors flying about that she and Shawn Mendes are dating. And while they both deny it, Hollywood Life says that fans are speculating this tweet might actually be about Shawn after all.

Camila tweeted a lyric from the song “FINNEAS” by Claudia on Monday night. Even though the tweet is from a song, fans are wondering if she had one particular person in mind when she posted it. Camila and Shawn started hanging out after their “I know What You Did Last Summer” song came out in 2015.

Since then, dating rumors have been flying around, but according to The Inquisitr, Shawn, 20, is still denying they are in a relationship.

Could this tweet be a reference to Shawn changing who Camila thought she would end up with? Several fans asked the same question in the comments. In the replies to the tweet, fans added photos of Camila and Shawn, question marks and remarks about how cryptic this message was. Others simply pointed out she was only quoting a song.

I think you’re gonna change my plans — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 15, 2019

Things really do seem to be heating up between the two, even though Shawn has said he’s not dating the “Havana” singer. Another past Inquisitr article says that the two were spotted kissing at Shawn’s Bay Area concert last weekend. Apparently, Camila looked pretty in love as she watched Shawn perform, and even seemed to almost tear up at one point. A fan then caught video footage of the pair kissing.

Loading...

This comes after they were already caught “acting like a couple” at a July 4 party. In addition to the party, they have been seen holding hands and going on a brunch date, Hollywood Life reports. All of these actions are adding to the rumors that they are an item. Still, despite all the evidence, Shawn and Camila deny they are romantically involved.

Camila hasn’t commented on the rumors circulating around the cryptic tweet yet. Instead, she has kept quiet across all her social media accounts.

The two just released a new song together — “Señorita.” Right before that video and song came out, news broke that Camila and her boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, split. It has been reported that they split three weeks earlier; however, the timing could still be considered suspicious, especially when considering the reports that followed.