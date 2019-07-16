Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Dripping Wet In Skintight Swimsuit For Sultry Swimwear Shoot

Alessandra's putting her cut-out swimsuit to the test.

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her swimwear collection in action in a new photo shared to Instagram this week. No stranger to a bikini photo or two, the flawless mom of two showed off her years of modeling experience in another new photo posted to Gal Floripa’s Instagram account on July 15 as she put a skimpy one-piece to the test in a waterfall.

Ambrosio stood under the water in two new uploads this week as she modeled the Gaya skintight one-piece in bright blue for fans. The pretty revealing look highlighted her amazing curves while also flashing more skin across the torso with a large cutout and string tie across the waist.

The first shot was actually a close-up of Alessandra’s bottom half, showing off her seriously long, toned legs as she stepped up and put one of her feet on the rocky waterfall while getting pretty wet in the high-cut swimsuit.

In the second snap, fans got a look at the mom of two’s face and torso. The Victoria’s Secret angel closed her eyes as she raised both hands into the air as her skin glistened with raindrops. Her soaking hair was flowing down behind her back as the water dripped down her body.

The snap came shortly after Gal Floripa, which is the name of the swimwear brand Ambrosio co-founded alongside her sister Aline and her close friend Gisele Coria, shared a snap of her sporting another blue number.

This time, the Instagram account posted a fun animated photo of Alessandra wading through the waves in a blue bikini while the water was made to look as though it was flowing around her two-piece clad toned body.

Also posted to the social media site was a back shot, giving followers a look at the model’s toned booty and the other side of the skimpy but colorful bikini bottoms while she looked out toward the ocean.

The new set of bikini and swimsuit photos come shortly after Alessandra opted to show off her flexibility on the social media site.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared a shot that’s sure to get pulses raising as the mom of two took on a full-on backbend on the sand while wearing a pretty revealing cut-out swimsuit.

But it will probably come as no surprise to fans of the star to see how flexible she really is.

Ambrosio is often spotted by paparazzi heading to and leaving yoga classes, while she’s also opened up about her passion for health and fitness in the past.

“I try to go three times a week to Tracy Anderson, then I will for a hike one day of the week or do yoga. Sometimes I feel like I need to do more yoga, and other times I feel I need more toning, which is what Tracy is all about,” she previously told W Magazine of her workouts.

“It really depends how I feel and the strength I have at the time,” Alessandra added. “Sometimes you wake up and you are like, ‘Okay, I can only go to yoga.'”