‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Is Ready To Make Contact With Kiki, But Something May Go Wrong

Ava is anxious to let Kiki know that she loves her.

Ava Jerome (Maura West) is as determined as ever to do her best to make contact with her deceased daughter, Kiki (Hayley Erin). On Monday’s General Hospital, she received a call from psychic Sibley Gamble (Veronica Cartwright), saying it was time to meet with her. Ava may just be getting more than she bargained for.

The previews for Tuesday revealed Sibley asking if Ava was ready to contact her daughter again. Only this time it will be the psychic channeling Kiki. She had previously warned Ava about how serious this is, but she also told her that it was necessary for the mother and daughter to talk. However, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Ava takes a meeting at the hospital. What exactly does that mean? Does something go terribly wrong?

Some may have thought that Sibley would turn out to be a fake, but Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) heard Ava talking about her at Charlie’s Pub and mentioned how famous she was. She had supposedly helped crack a recent murder case. Kristina was even a little intrigued honing in on Ava and Julian’s (William deVry) conversation on Monday.

The curious part is that spoilers coming up for Wednesday’s show indicate that Sonny (Maurice Bernard) will be furious with Ava over something. No other details are given, but he is usually upset with her over Avery. Maybe he gets wind of her trying to contact Kiki and blasts her for that.

Ava desperately wants closure with Kiki. Julian, however, isn't convinced of Sibley's ability to deliver.

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/6ZM2W6JJrw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 15, 2019

Ava is desperate to make sure Kiki knows that she loves her. Kiki died while they were on bad terms, and Ava is crushed that she never got to resolve things between them. She ran into Laura (Genie Francis) on Monday’s episode, and asked her if she ever talked to Nikolas (Tyler Christopher). Laura told her that he is always with her in her heart, so she does talk to him often. She is searching for answers, but will she get them?

More General Hospital spoilers coming up in the next two weeks tease that Ava will have a run-in with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart). She will also be seeking out a second opinion about something. That sounds rather mysterious.

Sibley seems ready to take things to another level in order to let Ava make peace with her daughter. Julian thinks she is a fake, but there could be a lot more to this woman than meets the eye. Most folks in Port Charles seem to have some sort of agenda. Sibley could very well have one, too.

Will Sibley, Ava or someone else end up getting hurt? Be sure to catch General Hospital on Tuesday to find out what these spoilers really mean.