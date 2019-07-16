Fans Slam Hannah Brown On Instagram & Call This Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’ The ‘Worst’ Ever

Fans of The Bachelorette appear to have had enough of the current season of the ABC reality dating series, slamming Hannah Brown and calling this season “the worst ever” on Instagram after Monday’s overly dramatic episode.

Viewers are finding it hard to believe that Hannah could be so blind in her feelings for the final four men heading into the July 15 episode, with some expressing amazement at her choices throughout the season.

Bachelorette viewers lit up Instagram with their comments against Hannah and the entire season of the ABC series.

“I’m so over this season and her, literally one of the worst casting for The Bachelorette in a while,” one Instagram user wrote. Another concurred, remarking, “this season is all about sexual chemistry and nothing else.” Another viewer broke it down with this take on Hannah’s romantic situation thus far: “So Hannah’s top 4: 1 is a psychopath, 2 have girlfriends and 1 is perfect – no pressure Tyler.”

Bachelorette viewers came to several realizations after the latest episode of the reality series. After teasing at the beginning of the episode that, “It’s been a long time since I’ve been physical at all with a man, but it’s not about sex,” Hannah found a new reason to appreciate the beauty of a windmill with Peter. Fans also found that Hannah could play the PG card as well, as her date with Tyler might have included lots of kissing and touching, but no sex.

Cue Jed, who asked Hannah, while on their intimate date, why she continued to keep Luke around in the competition, leaving her unable to come up with a clear answer. Despite their friction, Jed realized his physical connection to Hannah was undeniable, and they had a romantic fantasy suite evening.

Then there was Luke, who Hannah finally sent packing after he insulted her choices in the competition, and told her that, if she’s had sex with any of the other guys, he’d “be wanting to go home, 100 percent.” Backpedaling, he then told her that he would “work through” her mistakes as a couple. Hannah ultimately sent him home and flipped his departing car the bird upon his exit.

Fans cheered, but were seemingly a bit ticked off on social media as well, pointing out all the drama Luke created throughout the season, and suggesting that Hannah should have sent him packing sooner. Several fans claimed on social media that they were frustrated at the entire season.

The next episode of The Bachelorette airs Monday, July 22 on ABC.