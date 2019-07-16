Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Sizzles In Strapless White Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

Devon's drinking wine and showing skin in her bikini.

Devon Windsor is showing skin in a strapless bikini look in a new snap taken from a recent shoot to promote her swimwear line. In a new photo posted to Devon Windsor Swim’s official Instagram account on July 15, the stunning model can be seen enjoying an alcoholic drink in her pretty skimpy two-piece bikini, while soaking up the sun at the beach.

Devon, who walked her first Victoria’s Secret fashion show back in 2013, seriously sizzled in the professional shot, which showed her sipping on a little rosé wine and shooting a sultry look towards the camera.

The model sported wet hair as she enjoyed her beach day, and even appeared to spill a little of her beverage onto her toned torso as she leaned back on her other arm. Windsor was also showing off some serious accessorizing during the sunny shoot, as she matched the white two-piece with dangling earrings of a shell and pearl design, and a matching necklace.

The account confirmed in the caption that the star was wearing the strapless Skylar top and the skimpy Mila bottoms with a large band that stretched all the way across her hips in the newly released photo.

The latest white bikini look comes shortly after The Inquisitr shared snaps of Windsor – who’s engaged to Johnny Dex – as she was photographed in another white number while taking a dip in the ocean.

In another snap to promote her Devon Windsor Swim line, which officially started selling online earlier this month, Windsor rocked a light two-piece, as she laid back in the ocean and gave the world a good glimpse at her tanned and toned torso.

But it’s not just Devon doing all the work when it comes to showing off bikinis and swimsuits.

In another recent shot posted to social media, she could be seen striking her best poses with fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae.

The Inquisitr reported that the twosome matched swimwear looks in several photos, even getting wet together in the ocean in one stunning photo taken from their joint shoot.

Amazingly, Devon recently admitted to Ocean Drive that there was a time she never even considered being a model, despite the flawless bikini snaps she’s been showing off to fans recently.

“Modeling had never even crossed my mind. I was the tallest, lankiest, skinniest girl, and in my school it wasn’t cool to be tall,” she told the outlet during a recent interview. “I never saw myself as beautiful and I didn’t have self-confidence.”