Stassie Karanikolaou And Draya Michele Rock Nothing But Skimpy Bodysuits In Turks And Caicos

The Kylie Skin girls trip to the Turks and Caicos has brought the internet some amazing outfits, and Stassie Karanikolaou and Draya Michele did not disappoint with their latest fashion choices.

The two babes are in the tropical destination thanks to their pal Kylie Jenner, who gathered all her besties for a fun trip to celebrate the release of her Kylie Skin summer collection. The envy-inducing vacation also includes Kylie’s baby daughter, Stormi Webster, Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada, photographer Amber Asaly and others.

On Monday, Stassie (real name Anastasia) took to her Instagram page to post yet another sexy picture from the trip, but this time alongside Draya. The duo posed on their villa staircase in the exact same outfit, which consisted only of a skimpy Oh Polly nude bodysuit that fit both of them like a glove.

The blonde bombshell and the brunette beauty also posed barefoot in a very similar manner, with the exception that Draya accessorized the racy look with a few items of jewelry and a pair of sunglasses. They both appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup, and Draya had her long dark locks up in a super sleek ponytail.

Judging by their Instagram posts and stories, everyone in the group appears to be having the time of their lives. Kylie flew all her friends out in a personalized pink plane that featured the words “Kylie Skin” across it, and offered a series of goodies made especially by the brand for the trip, including travel pillows and blankets. Upon arrival at their Turks and Caicos accommodation, the girls (plus Ariel) were welcomed with “Kylie Skin” coconut water and a tour around their luxurious house.

Since then, they have all been posting a series of extremely racy bikini photos as they all chill and work on their tans on the Caribbean island. Stassie and Kylie, in particular, have been killing the fashion game, often posting their famous “twin photos” in either similar or identical ensembles.

However, Kylie has also taken a moment to reflect on her life’s trajectory and how social media makes it seem like she is living the most stress-free life — when in fact, she has struggled with anxiety for years.

“I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface,” she wrote on Instagram.