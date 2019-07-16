Brody Jenner Shades Dad Caitlyn For Skipping His Wedding: ‘She Had Better Things To Do, Apparently’

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star admits that it 'hurt' when his famous dad didn't show up for his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter last year.

Brody Jenner’s dad was a no-show again. The Hills: New Beginnings star invited his famous dad, Caitlyn Jenner, to his record release party on the most recent episode of the MTV reality show, but the famed Olympic gold medalist failed to show up for the festivities.

Brody later revealed that in June 2018, his dad backed out of coming to Indonesia for his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter at the last minute. The Hills: New Beginnings star admitted that his dad’s wedding snub “hurt,” according to Us Weekly.

“Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer. Honestly, it really did hurt. I would have loved to have had her there, but she had better things to do, apparently.”

While Brody, his brother Brandon, and their mom Linda Thompson have all said they have learned not to expect anything from Caitlyn, Thompson did admit that everything her ex has done is forgivable.

During a family dinner with Brody and his wife on The Hills, Thompson recalled her “great happy life” in Malibu with Caitlyn when she was still known as Bruce Jenner in the early 1980s. Thompson recalled that she was blindsided when her then-husband revealed to her that he wanted to transition to a woman.

“My life just did a 180,” Brody’s mom said. “I had lost my marriage and the father of my kids. I was devastated.”

Still, Thompson later came to terms with the shocking news about her husband, which the rest of the world wouldn’t find out about for decades. While she admitted she won’t ever give Bruce or Caitlyn a “free pass,” she does hope Brody will be able to eventually forgive the Olympian for being an absentee father who never showed up for birthdays, graduations, or weddings.

“I don’t think there’s any excuse ever to not be there for your children,” Thompson said. “I’m not excusing Caitlyn, I’m just saying it’s forgivable. Everything in life is forgivable, and it’s not even for the other person, it’s for yourself. You have to forgive, so it doesn’t eat away inside you.”

Brody Jenner has talked about his strained relationship with his dad several times this season on The Hills: New Beginnings. On the premiere of the MTV revival, Brody pointed out that his dad strangely took the name Caitlyn during his transition despite the fact that Brody had been dating now-wife Kaitlynn Carter for more than four years.

In a candid reveal, Brody added that he has learned not to “expect too much” from Caitlyn, who split from his mom when he was just 3-years-old. He also added that when Bruce started a new family “with the Kardashian family,” he didn’t see much of him at all. Brody described this relationship with his dad Bruce Jenner as “very surface,” per Us Weekly.

While Caitlyn Jenner has been brought up so many times that she is practically another cast member on The Hills: New Beginnings, don’t expect to see her make a cameo on the MTV reality show anytime soon. In an interview with Variety, Lily Neumeyer, MTV’s head of development, confirmed that Jenner won’t be shooting scenes for The Hills revival this season.

“No,” Neumeyer responded when asked if Caitlyn will appear on The Hills. “It’s a big throughline for Brody because it’s his own life, but the show is about Brody, so it’s about what Brody wants to tell us about his story, so we follow what he wants to follow. …But, of course, if there is a Season 2, then that story continues.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.