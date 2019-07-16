Free Dining Returns To Walt Disney World For A Second Time In 2019: Here Are The Details

It already happened once this year, but Disney wants to give you more.

At the beginning of this year, Walt Disney World released one of its most popular discounts with free dining. It was available for guests through the majority of the summer and up until October, but there is a second chance for those who weren’t able to get it. With Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening at the end of August, Disney has decided to release the discount yet again for 2019 and it will go through the rest of fall and early winter.

Back on January 2, The Inquisitr reported that free dining was released for the summer and that was a much earlier release than usual for the discount. Availability wasn’t overly huge and some people were upset that the discount was not applicable to their fall trips as it usually is.

In an effort not to disappoint everyone, Walt Disney World decided to release the free dining discount again and it will also help resort room sales for them. The official website of Walt Disney World released all of the details early on Tuesday morning and again, availability is limited which means you will want to book it quick.

Here are the dates for free dining in late fall and winter of 2019:

For arrivals most nights:

September 1 through September 18, 2019

November 17 through November 27, 2019

December 8 through December 23, 2019

In order to book this discount, guests must book it before the end of September 29, 2019. Guests also need to remember that simply having a room booked does not mean that you will automatically get free dining as there are a limited number of rooms at each resort to which it applies.

Danny Cox

In order to get the discount, guests must book at least a four-day park hopper ticket with their resort reservation. For those staying at Value or Moderate resorts, the Quick-Service Dining Plan will be free. For guests booked at Deluxe and Deluxe Villas, the Disney Dining Plan will be free.

Be sure to look at the full details for “Free Dining” as some resorts are excluded from it entirely. Here are some of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels that do not qualify for it at all:

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – The Little Mermaid standard rooms

For those traveling in October or wondering if there may be anything that applies to your trip, two other discounts did drop as well on Tuesday morning. A “Room-Only” offer was released and the official WDW site has the details on it which does stretch through October.

The official site of WDW also details the “Festive Family Fun” offer which gives other options for money-saving at the iconic vacation destination.