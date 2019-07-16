‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel, 48, Gets Wet In A Skimpy Bikini

Bethenny and her 9-year-old daughter are rocking bikinis at the beach.

Bethenny Frankel is showing off her bikini body while spending some quality time with her daughter. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star hit the ocean with her 9-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy in a new snap posted to her Instagram account on July 15 as they took a trip to the beach together.

The sweet snap showed the duo getting wet in the water while holding each others hands with their backs towards the camera as they faced out towards the ocean.

Both were doing just a little mother/daughter matching as they both rocked bikinis for the beach day. Bryn sported fun and cute blue and white patterned swimwear, while Frankel opted for a mismatched bikini look as she paired a red polka dot pair of bikini bottoms with a yellow and black patterned top.

In the caption of the snap, the Bravo reality star sweetly referred to her little girl by the nickname of “Peanut” while revealing that she was looking forward to spending the summer with Bryn, who she shares with former husband Jason Hoppy.

Bethenny also revealed to fans via the caption of the matching bikini shot that they were enjoying the summer sunshine together in the Hamptons.

Frankel’s certainly no stranger to a trip to the beach, though.

The star often treats her 2.1 million flowers on the social media site to snaps of herself in a bikini while at the coast, most recently posting a photo to her account that had her flaunting her fit and toned body in a red swimsuit.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Frankel shared the snap of herself in the plunging red-hot number while celebrating the Fourth of July weekend.

Prior to that, the RHONY star uploaded a snap of herself in a floral bikini during a cast trip to Miami, Florida, where she teased that she and her co-stars were all getting into just a little trouble as they headed to the Sunshine State together.

Earlier this year, Bethenny was forced to take on the haters via the social media site after being called out by trolls who accused her of being too thin.

As reported by Us Weekly, Bethenny shared a video of herself enjoying an ice cream sundae while calling out those who had not so nice things to say about her naturally slim body.

“Yeah I’m skinny. So tell me to eat a burger or that I’m gonna throw it up #f***koff,” the Skinny Girl brand businesswoman captioned the upload.

The message came shortly after Frankel hit back in another message, as she said of the body shamers, “People tell me to eat a cheeseburger (or 3.) Then what?”