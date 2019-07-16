Sofia Richie Speaks Out After Being Accused Of Facetuning Bikini Photo

Sofia's responding to a fan who accused her of editing her latest bikini snap.

Sofia Richie is hitting back after being accused of Photoshopping one of her recent jaw dropping bikini photos. The star – who’s currently soaking up the sunshine in Turks and Caicos – shared a stunning shot of herself in an animal-print two-piece on Instagram, only to be accused of editing her body to make herself look slimmer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richie posted several snaps in a revealing cheetah-print bikini to her official account on July 15 as she posed pretty seductively on the steps outside a building.

But not all of the 20-year-old’s 4.7 million followers were so convinced that what they were seeing on her page was all natural.

Per a report from Hollywood Life, one fan was quick to accuse Scott Disick’s girlfriend of using the Facetune app to edit her curves as she enjoyed the beating down sun in the wild bikini look. They claimed to have spotted a curvature in the wall behind her which suggested she may have tried to slim her waist to enhance her already toned body.

“The curve of the wall sis,,, we were all rooting for you to not facetune like the rest of them!” they told Sofia in the comments section of the snap shared online this week.

But the star was quick to clap back, denying she’d edited her latest bikini upload.

Replying to the fan in the comments section, Richie hit back by writing, “Thanks boo! But that is an archway” with an emoji blowing a kiss.

And while Sofia is hitting back at trolls accusing her of Facetuning her photos, she’s previously admitted that there’s a lot of hard work that goes into getting the lean and toned body she’s so proudly been showing off on the social media site during her tropical vacation.

The star, who’s certainly no stranger to sharing swimwear snaps on her social media, has previously revealed that she’s a big fan of SoulCycle and drinks a lot of water to keep herself looking and feeling healthy.

“I’m kind of bad of working out on my own. I’m not disciplined to run a mile so I usually have to take a class. I SoulCycle a lot,” Richie previously told Glamour of her favorite exercise.

“I don’t take any wellness supplements or anything like that, I just swear by drinking a LOT of water for keeping healthy,” she added.

The star also shared her beauty tips with the outlet, admitting that she’s big into skincare which is likely what keeps her looking so flawless without Photoshop.

“I’m a freak when it comes to cleaning my skin,” Sofia revealed.