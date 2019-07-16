Hannah Brown Blasts Luke Parker In Twitter War As ‘Windmill Sex’ Argument Airs On ‘The Bachelorette’

'The Bachelorette' star blasted her judgmental suitor after sending him packing on the ABC reality show.

Hannah Brown sent Luke Brown packing this week on The Bachelorette, but their drama continued on Twitter as their breakup episode aired on ABC. Parker, who is the “villain” this season, defended himself after his argument about sex with Hannah aired on Monday’s episode of the rose-filled dating show. But Brown got in the last word as she blasted her controversial suitor in real time as the scene played out on TV.

In a highly teased scene on The Bachelorette, Parker, a devout Christian who believes in chastity until marriage, seemingly shamed Brown for sleeping with some of her other guys on the ABC dating show. The Bachelorette star then told Parker to get in the exit limo, but he continued to drag his feet and ask if he could explain himself. Brown then blurted out that she had sex in a windmill during one of her Fantasy Suite dates, a shocking revelation that was enough to get Parker to finally leave, but not before unsuccessfully asking Hannah if he could “pray over” her. The Bachelorette sent Parker off by flashing her middle finger as his car pulled away.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Parker revealed that it hurt his heart that Brown felt “shamed” by the conversation about sex. Parker explained that he never meant to “judge or condemn Hannah,” and that he had simply been trying to talk to her about what he expected from his future wife. Parker also admitted that he made many mistakes while filming The Bachelorette and did not behave like the man he wants to be.

But things took a nastier turn on Twitter as Hannah Brown posted humorous commentary as the episode aired. Parker confronted The Bachelorette star on Twitter as she made light of her “windmill sex” while proclaiming that Jesus still loves her, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us,” Parker wrote.

Brown fired back to remind her ex that “Jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners’ who laughed” and ” rebuked ‘saints’ that judged.”

“Where do you fall Luke?” Hannah asked.

The nasty exchange continued, with Brown finally informing Parker that she doesn’t need to take advice from a guy who threw deli meat at someone. Parker famously threw a piece of bologna at a rival contestant during an argument earlier this season on The Bachelorette.

Parker then called Brown out for her sex jokes about her windmill tryst, then told her she knows how to find him if she wants to talk in person.

You can see some of Luke Parker and Hannah Brown’s Twitter war below.

to the windmill, to the wall. ???? #TheBachelorette — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

the guitar. the wooden guitar. duh. #TheBachlorette — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

when it rains, it pours. boy, get gone. #TheBachelorette — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

@AlabamaHannah There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter. https://t.co/cU1YlEgeFB — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me. https://t.co/BQpIn0TqEh — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

Last week, Hannah Brown told ET that she was upset that she had to reveal details about her sex life to get Parker to leave after she ended their relationship.

“I will be very honest when asked anything, but I feel like that question [about who I had sex with] was really pointed, because it was contingent on whether he was going to stay or not or really whether I was worthy of him, his love,” Brown said of Parker.

In the end, Brown said her future husband would never say the things that Parker said to her.

Of course, viewers haven’t seen the last of Luke Parker by any means. The controversial contestant will land in the hot seat on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All. In addition, promos for The Bachelorette finale show that a persistent Parker returns to stir things up with Hannah’s final three suitors, Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron, and Jed Wyatt.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.