Nicole Scherzinger Continues To Share Jaw Dropping Swimwear Photos

Nicole Scherzinger is currently living her best life which means another post in swimwear. The “Right There” hitmaker is notorious for her exotic, sultry photos and isn’t letting her followers down with her recent uploads.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported the Hawaiin born entertainer in a series of photos of her rocking a pair of see-through shades by the pool all wet in a white swimwear outfit. A couple of hours later, she shared another photo of herself in the same garment in the water, posing to the side, showing off her body. The skimpy number racked up over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments from those who adore the star, per The Inquisitr.

Her third and final upload yesterday in the same ensemble saw Nicole embrace her gorgeous side profile more in a series of portrait shots. The “Your Love” songstress is standing up by the edge of the pool and mentions that she has “pool hair” in her caption as she poses with her hands going through her dark long locks.

Within 11 hours of sharing, the set of photos racked up over 85,000 likes, proving to be popular with her 3.8 million Instagram followers.

“Marry me,” one user commented.

“Damn…this picture. *jaw dropping*” another shared.

“I’m not just saying but Ma’am you’re absolutely gorgeous,” a third mentioned.

“You believe God is a woman,” a fourth fan wrote.

“If I had to choose between u and my mom, I choose u,” a fifth follower joked.

Since becoming a member of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole’s career went from strength to strength. The group’s debut album, PCD, sold over 9 million copies worldwide and achieved six hit singles — “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “Buttons,” “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute.” Their second studio album, Doll Domination, was another success and included more hit songs — “When I Grow Up,” “I Hate This Part,” and “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny).”

As a solo artist, Nicole has released two studio albums — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie. In total, she has achieved five Top 10 singles and two top 20 albums in the U.K. Her song “Don’t Hold Your Breath” became her first No. 1 solo single.

On Spotify, the Pussycat Dolls have over 6 million monthly listeners, while Scherzinger’s solo music has over 1.9 million monthly listeners.

Currently, she is a judge on The Masked Singer and Australia’s Got Talent. Previously she has worked on other talent shows such as The X Factor in the U.K. and U.S. and has been a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.