‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Sizzles In Barely There Bikini While Enjoying A Relaxing Beach Day

Actress Audrina Patridge recently returned to television after a long hiatus to join the cast of the reprisal of The Hills: New Beginnings, reported The Daily Mail. Originally having shot to fame after starring in the MTV show The Hills during its four-year run from 2006 to 2010, fans of the actress are excited to see her in the reboot.

On Monday, the 34-year-old was seen taking a day off from work to enjoy a relaxing day on the beach in Santa Monica. The actress was photographed flashing her signature bright-white smile while playing in the surf in a light-orange two-piece bikini. The top barely contained her busty cleavage while featuring two gold ring embellishments on the shoulder straps and the low-cut bottoms hugged low on her hips, revealing her gym-toned abdomen.

The MTV star showed off her sculpted figure and enviable curves while wearing her blond tresses up in a ponytail and adding a pair of over-sized black sunglasses to complete the summery look. She accessorized with two gold pendant necklaces and a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

A couple of photos snapped of the back of the actress revealed her rounded booty, not fully covered by the bikini, and her muscular back.

Cheers to awkward first dates… ???? Audrina can't seem to escape Justin when she puts herself out there in this deleted scene from Monday's #TheHills: New Beginnings! pic.twitter.com/EGFtaTLfs4 — The Hills (@thehills) July 11, 2019

Recently, the actress opened up about being a single mom and the difficulties that she’s experienced as she raises her 3-year-old daughter Kirra, who she shares with her ex-husband Corey Bohan.

According to Celebrity Insider, Audrina broke down crying as she spoke about the issue with fellow cast member Heidi Montag in a preview clip for the latest episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“I’ve been going through a lot on the personal side of things with court and custody, just everything at once. It’s been so hard lately. You get so used to having someone there all the time and then it’s getting used to being there on your own and being a single mom. It really hit me today.”

Her breakdown came after she was forced to call the police on her ex when he didn’t show up to return Kirra to Audrina’s custody at the scheduled time. While Corey claimed that it was his day to spend with Kirra, court documents later showed that Audrina was scheduled to have their daughter in her custody for that day, adding one more drama to the custody battle the two actors have been going through.

The Hills: New Beginnings first premiered on MTV on June 24.