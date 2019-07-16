Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Wants To Go After Nicole

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 16 reveal that there will be some huge drama in Salem, and that some new revenge plots may also be in the works.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans have been watching as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), is becoming the queen of revenge. She’s often seen plotting to get even with people she believes have wronged her, and this week she will have her sights set on Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Of course, viewers already know that Nicole isn’t who she says she is. In fact, she’s actually Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in an elaborate mask and wig.

Kristen came back to Salem disguised as Nicole in hopes of getting her hooks back into Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), but so far she’s failing.

What she is doing is making everyone suspicious of her, including Gabi. On Monday, Gabi’s new love interest, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

Gabi will believe that Nicole had something to do with it, especially since Stefan just fired her from DiMera Enterprises, and she’s more than angry about losing her job.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will see that Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) was also arrested in connection with the crime, which he actually did commit.

However, when he realizes that his partner in the crime, Kristen, hasn’t been arrest and is likely setting him up to take the fall for her plan, he’ll vow to get revenge on her as well.

Xander knows all of Kristen’s dirty little secrets, including her pretending to be Nicole, faking Holly Jonas’ death, and ordering the murders of Ted and Kate.

It seems that Xander could do some serious damage to Kristen if he wanted to, but he may have something else up his sleeve to get even.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ted will try his best to throw Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) off the scent, as he is helping to frame Stefan and Xander for Kristen’s crimes. However, Hope has been a police officer for a long time, and she will likely see that something isn’t adding up in Ted and Kate’s stories.

In addition, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will begin to think about make a drastic life change.

Fans can see more of the drama by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.